Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The battle for supremacy in the National League West shifts into overdrive Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who have gone 11-23 since the All-Star break. The Dodgers moved one game ahead of the Giants atop the division on Monday after salvaging a split of their four-game set with Cincinnati.

Tuesday’s contest is the first of nine meetings between the teams over the final 38 days of the regular season, including the final three games in San Francisco. “They’re our rivals. Our life rivals. Our league rivals. Our world rivals,” Giants reliever Sergio Romo told MLB.com. “This isn't like a heavyweight championship bout at this moment, but it’s definitely a top contenders bout.” Giants outfielder Angel Pagan is batting .356 during an 18-game hitting streak and hopes to play Tuesday after missing Sunday’s loss to the New York Mets with a groin injury. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez slugged three homers and had eight RBI in Monday’s 18-9 win over the Reds and has six homers and 19 RBIs while batting .410 during his 15-game hitting streak, but he's struggled against San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner in the past.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (12-7, 2.25 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (12-7, 3.29)

Bumgarner recorded his second straight victory last Thursday despite allowing four runs over five innings against the Mets. The four-time All-Star is 13-8 with a 2.57 ERA in 24 career games (23 starts) against the Dodgers, including 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two outings this season. Gonzalez is 8-for-48 with two extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts against Bumgarner, while Enrique Hernandez (10-for-16 with a three home runs) has enjoyed considerably more success against the Giants' ace.

Maeda has won his last four decisions, going 4-0 with a 3.45 ERA and limiting opponents to a .212 batting average in five starts since July 23. The 28-year-old has allowed a home run in seven of his last eight outings, including two against Philadelphia last Tuesday when he was charged with two runs on three hits in six innings. Maeda won his only start against the Giants on April 17, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts over seven frames in a 3-1 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is 26-for-53 with three homers and nine RBI during his 13-game hitting streak.

2. The Giants are 4-8 in one-run games since the All-Star break.

3. Dodgers RF Josh Reddick is 10-for-67 without an RBI in 18 games since being acquired from Oakland.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Dodgers 2