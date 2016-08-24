Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Starting pitcher Rich Hill makes his long-awaited Los Angeles debut on Wednesday as the Dodgers continue their three-game set against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who dropped the series opener 9-5 on Tuesday. Expectations are high for the veteran left-hander, who has been on the disabled list with a lingering left middle finger blister since being acquired from Oakland on Aug. 1.

Hill’s debut comes at a crucial time for the Dodgers, who saw starting pitchers Brett Anderson (blister) and Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) join ace Clayton Kershaw (back) on the disabled list on Tuesday. Los Angeles has overcome the injuries and moved two games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West due in large part to an offense led by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who is batting .422 with six homers and 22 RBI during his 16-game hitting streak. Gonzalez is 25-for-76 with 15 RBI in his last 19 games against the Giants, who have lost three straight and own the worst record in the majors since the All-Star break at 11-24. Left fielder Angel Pagan returned to the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday after missing one game because of a right groin strain and extended his hitting streak to 19 games with two singles.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (14-3, 2.90 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (9-3, 2.25)

After watching the Dodgers jump on ace Madison Bumgarner for five runs in five innings in Tuesday's loss, the Giants could use a strong outing from Cueto, a two-time All-Star. The 30-year-old was winless in six second-half starts before allowing one run over seven frames in last Friday’s 8-1 victory over the Mets. Chase Utley is 10-for-28 with a home run against Cueto, who is 4-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 career starts against the Dodgers.

Hill was cleared to start after throwing 78 pitches in a simulated game at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona last Thursday. The 36-year-old has gone 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in five career starts against San Francisco, and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is eager to see Hill face off against the team’s divisional rival. “What attracted us to Rich at the deadline was his high-end potential,” Friedman told reporters. “We felt that he was a guy who could pitch very well against the best lineups in baseball.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is batting .509 (29-for-57) with three homers and nine RBI during his 14-game hitting streak.

2. The Giants placed OF Gregor Blanco (sore right shoulder) on the disabled list and recalled OF Gorkys Hernandez from Triple-A Sacramento.

3. The Dodgers optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled RHP Ross Stripling, RHP Luis Avilan and 3B Charlie Culberson.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Dodgers 5