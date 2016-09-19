Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Los Angeles sends ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound Monday as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who are battling for a spot in the postseason with 13 games to play. The Dodgers lead the National League West by five games over the Giants, who are one game back of the New York Mets for the top wild card spot and just a game ahead of St. Louis.

San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner aims for his 100th career victory and matches up against Kershaw for the 10th time overall -- the third time this season. The Giants split four games against St. Louis over the weekend and play six of their final 13 games against the Dodgers, who used eight relievers in Sunday’s 12-inning, 10-9 loss to Arizona. If the Giants have a save opportunity Monday, manager Bruce Bochy said he might call on Derek Law or Hunter Strickland in the ninth instead of Santiago Casilla, who was roundly booed by the home crowd Saturday after recording his ninth blown save. “We’ll see where we’re at in the ninth inning, who’s available,” Bochy told reporters. “I’ve still got to use (Casilla) to help win ballgames, but it’s probably time to give him a little break here.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (14-9, 2.66 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 1.81)

Bumgarner turned in a quality start but took the loss last Wednesday after allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings against San Diego. Kike Hernandez is 11-for-19 with three home runs against the four-time All-Star, who is 13-9 with a 2.78 ERA in 25 career games (24 starts) against the Dodgers but has gone 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in three outings this season. Bumgarner has limited Adrian Gonzalez to 10 hits in 50 at-bats, while Howie Kendrick has managed just three hits in 18 at-bats against him.

Kershaw flashed his Cy Young form last Wednesday while yielding one hit and striking out five over five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. The outing was an encouraging one for Kershaw, who worked around two rain delays and threw 64 pitches in his second start since coming off the disabled list. Brandon Crawford is 2-for-24 against the 28-year-old, who is 18-7 with a 1.62 ERA in 34 career games (33 starts) against the Giants -- including 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three starts this season.

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal has missed the last two games with a sore right elbow but is expected to be in the lineup for Monday’s series opener.

2. The Giants are 0-58 when trailing after eight innings.

3. The Dodgers will activate LHP Alex Wood (elbow) from the disabled list prior to Monday’s game.

