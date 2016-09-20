Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Following yet another bullpen collapse, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy might be forgiven if he fails to call on any relievers for a few days. Bochy and the Giants could use a lengthy outing from starter Johnny Cueto on Tuesday as they battle to keep their playoff hopes alive against the host Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League West by a season-high six games with 12 to play.

The Giants suffered their 30th blown save Monday as the Dodgers rallied in the ninth against relievers Derek Law, Javier Lopez and Hunter Strickland and won 2-1 on Adrian Gonzalez’s walk-off double. San Francisco lost for the ninth time when taking a lead into the ninth and fell into a tie with St. Louis for the second wild card, one game behind the New York Mets. “No question, it’s been a difficult year, with these bullpen decisions,” Bochy told reporters. “You’re trying to get this thing in order. I’ve tried to mix it up where something can work, and to be honest, that hasn’t gone well.” While the Giants struggle to makes sense of their bullpen, Kenley Jansen has a career-high 45 saves to lead the Dodgers, whose magic number to clinch their fourth consecutive division title is down to seven.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (16-5, 2.86 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (12-4, 2.06)

Cueto tossed his fifth complete game of the season Thursday against St. Louis while crossing the 200-inning mark for the fourth time in his career. The two-time All-Star has gone 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA over his last six starts, and the Giants are 21-9 when he takes the mound this season. Chase Utley is 10-for-31 with a home run against Cueto, who owns a 4-6 mark and 2.93 ERA in 12 career starts against the Dodgers, including a 1.69 ERA in his last three outings.

Hill suffered his first loss as a Dodger on Thursday against Arizona, allowing four runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old has gone 3-1 while striking out 28 against three walks in 24 1/3 innings since begin acquired by the Dodgers from Oakland on Aug. 1. Hill tossed six scoreless innings against San Francisco on Aug. 24 in his first start for the Dodgers and boasts a 3-1 record and 2.70 ERA in six career outings against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (elbow) will be activated Tuesday and work out of the bullpen.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is hitting .305 (35-for-115) over his last 15 games.

3. The Dodgers recalled INF/OF Micah Johnson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Dodgers 1