Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants’ struggling bullpen has drawn much of the blame for the team’s second-half collapse, but the lackluster offense has been equally concerning. The Giants look to put together a complete effort Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League West by five games with 11 to play.

Sergio Romo tossed a perfect ninth inning Tuesday as the Giants won 2-0 and moved into a three-way tie with St. Louis and the New York Mets for the two NL wild-card spots. San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford left Tuesday’s game with a dislocated left pinky finger after sliding headfirst into third base but could return as soon as Wednesday since the injury occurred on his glove hand. The Giants have scored two runs or fewer in six of their last nine games and can ill afford to lose Crawford, who is batting .268 with 12 homers and 80 RBI. The Dodgers appear headed toward their fourth consecutive division title and boast the NL rookie of the year favorite in shortstop Corey Seager, who doubled among his three hits Tuesday to become the eighth rookie in major league history with 40 doubles and 25 home runs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (11-11, 4.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (15-9, 3.24)

Moore earned his second straight win and evened his record at 11-11 after allowing two runs in five innings Friday against St. Louis. The 27-year-old was brilliant in his last start against the Dodgers on Aug. 25, when he took a no-hitter into the ninth and exited after yielding Seager's two-out single. Howie Kendrick is 6-for-18 against Moore, who is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

Maeda continued his strong second half Friday by allowing one run on three hits over five innings in a 3-2 win over Arizona. The 28-year-old rookie has gone 7-2 with a 3.21 ERA in his last 10 starts with 53 strikeouts against 13 walks over that stretch. Maeda yielded three runs in five innings while throwing 103 pitches against San Francisco on Aug. 23 and owns a 2-0 record and 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers activated LHP Alex Wood from the disabled list and designated RHP Bud Norris for assignment.

2. Giants RHP Johnny Cueto exited Tuesday’s start with a left groin strain and will have an MRI on Wednesday.

3. Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (blister) will be activated from the disabled list to start Thursday’s series opener against Colorado.

