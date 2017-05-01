Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to extend their winning streak to five when they continue their six-game homestand Monday with the first of three contests against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles' run began with a triumph in San Francisco on Thursday and continued with a three-game home sweep over Philadelphia.

The Dodgers completed the sweep Sunday with a 5-3 triumph that featured a three-hit effort by Justin Turner, who is riding a 16-game hitting streak, and a three-run homer by Andrew Toles, who has gone deep in back-to-back contests. San Francisco enters the series having lost three of its last four contests, including a 12-inning, 5-2 home setback against San Diego on Sunday. The Giants were two outs away from a 2-0 victory before their bullpen fell apart, as closer Mark Melancon served up a tying two-run homer to pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez and George Kontos surrendered a three-run shot to Wil Myers in the 12th. Buster Posey recorded three of San Francisco's eight hits in the loss and hopes to continue swinging a hot bat after registering three two-hit performances against Los Angeles last week.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (3-1, 5.10 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.29)

Cueto gets another shot at defeating Los Angeles after a no-decision on Wednesday in which he yielded three runs and seven hits over six innings. The 31-year-old Dominican is 2-1 on the road this season despite surrendering 12 runs on 19 hits and seven walks over 17 frames in the three outings. Cueto has made eight career starts at Dodger Stadium, going 3-5 with a 2.49 ERA.

Kershaw is hoping for a repeat performance after allowing one run over seven innings in a victory at San Francisco on Tuesday. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner has worked at least seven frames in four of his five overall outings this season and has given up four earned runs over 22 1/3 frames in going 3-0 at home. Kershaw owns a 19-8 record with six complete games, five shutouts and a sparkling 1.60 ERA in 36 career starts and one relief appearance against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants shook up their bullpen a bit Sunday, recalling Bryan Morris from Triple-A Sacramento while designating fellow RHP Neil Ramirez for assignment.

2. Toles has hit five home runs in 24 games this year after swatting only three in 48 contests as a rookie last season.

3. San Francisco rookie 3B Christian Arroyo registered his first career hit - a single - off Kershaw on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Giants 1