Matt Moore's top performance in 17 starts as a member of the San Francisco Giants was a near no-hitter last August at Dodger Stadium. The left-hander looks for another stellar outing against Los Angeles when the Giants visit the Dodgers on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Moore was one out away from recording the no-hitter when Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager knocked a single into right field to end perhaps the top effort of a major league career that began in 2011. He will be looking to help the Giants defeat the Dodgers for the second straight night after right fielder Hunter Pence and catcher Buster Posey hit homers in a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw on Monday. Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner was hitless in four at-bats in the opener to see a 16-game hitting streak come to an end. The Dodgers are waiting on first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to awake from his season-long slumber -- he has yet to homer in 89 at-bats.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (1-3, 4.80 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (1-0, 2.29)

Moore is winless in his last three outings but is coming off a strong performance in which he held the Dodgers to one run and two hits in seven innings. The 27-year-old was pounded for 11 runs and 19 hits -- including four homers -- in 9 2/3 innings while losing back-to-back starts against the Colorado Rockies before rebounding against Los Angeles. Moore is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers and has kept the hot-hitting Turner (2-for-12) in check.

Wood is making his fourth start of the season and his best effort came Wednesday when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings during a no-decision against the Giants. The 26-year-old has a 0.97 WHIP while limiting opposing batters to a collective .153 batting average. Wood is 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against San Francisco and has shut down first baseman Brandon Belt (1-for-10) and struggles versus Posey (4-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are a National League-worst 4-9 on the road.

2. Los Angeles placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) on the disabled list one day after his first win since 2014 and recalled RHP Josh Fields from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

3. Posey, a four-time All-Star, has only two homers and four RBIs for a team that ranks last in the NL in runs scored (91).

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Giants 3