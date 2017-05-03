The Los Angeles Dodgers planned on sending Cody Bellinger back to the minors later this week, but the rookie might be forcing the team to reconsider. The 21-year-old looks to continue his torrid start on Wednesday as the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Bellinger filled the boxscore for Tuesday’s 13-5 victory with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games. Los Angeles will need to make a roster move on Friday, when Joc Pederson (groin strain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list, but it might be difficult to demote Bellinger, who is 10-for-29 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first eight games. San Francisco has won back-to-back contests just once this season and continues to struggle offensively, although Brandon Belt provided a spark on Tuesday with two hits and two RBIs. The injury-plagued Giants have some concern about pitcher Johnny Cueto, who is battling a nagging blister problem but is expected to make his next start Sunday at Cincinnati.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 6.32 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-0, 1.59)

Samardzija remained winless on Friday despite a strong effort against San Diego, allowing three runs - two earned - in seven innings. It was an encouraging performance for the veteran, who allowed a total of 11 runs over 12 1/3 frames in his previous two starts. Samardzija has gone 1-3 with a 4.62 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Los Angeles, including 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three outings at Dodger Stadium.

Urias made an impressive season debut Thursday against the Giants, allowing one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 20-year-old has gone 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his last 10 games (seven starts) with 40 strikeouts against 18 walks. Belt is 3-for-6 with a home run versus Urias, who is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers activated Franklin Gutierrez from the 10-day disabled list and optioned fellow OF Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. The Giants optioned RHP Chris Stratton to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled LHP Josh Osich.

3. Los Angeles 2B Logan Forsythe (toe) is on a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and could be activated as soon as Friday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Giants 3