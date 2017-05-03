Homers back Wood as Dodgers rout Marlins
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Wood threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-2 in a game that featured a benching-clearing incident on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers planned on sending Cody Bellinger back to the minors later this week, but the rookie might be forcing the team to reconsider. The 21-year-old looks to continue his torrid start on Wednesday as the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants for the rubber match of their three-game series.
Bellinger filled the boxscore for Tuesday’s 13-5 victory with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games. Los Angeles will need to make a roster move on Friday, when Joc Pederson (groin strain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list, but it might be difficult to demote Bellinger, who is 10-for-29 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first eight games. San Francisco has won back-to-back contests just once this season and continues to struggle offensively, although Brandon Belt provided a spark on Tuesday with two hits and two RBIs. The injury-plagued Giants have some concern about pitcher Johnny Cueto, who is battling a nagging blister problem but is expected to make his next start Sunday at Cincinnati.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 6.32 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-0, 1.59)
Samardzija remained winless on Friday despite a strong effort against San Diego, allowing three runs - two earned - in seven innings. It was an encouraging performance for the veteran, who allowed a total of 11 runs over 12 1/3 frames in his previous two starts. Samardzija has gone 1-3 with a 4.62 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Los Angeles, including 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three outings at Dodger Stadium.
Urias made an impressive season debut Thursday against the Giants, allowing one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 20-year-old has gone 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his last 10 games (seven starts) with 40 strikeouts against 18 walks. Belt is 3-for-6 with a home run versus Urias, who is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against the Giants.
WALK-OFFS
1. The Dodgers activated Franklin Gutierrez from the 10-day disabled list and optioned fellow OF Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
2. The Giants optioned RHP Chris Stratton to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled LHP Josh Osich.
3. Los Angeles 2B Logan Forsythe (toe) is on a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and could be activated as soon as Friday.
PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Giants 3
