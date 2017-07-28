Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The gap between bitter National League West rivals Los Angeles and San Francisco couldn't be wider entering a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers own the best record in the major leagues and are riding a five-game winning streak while the Giants are buried in last place in the division, a staggering 31 1/2 games behind Los Angeles.

The Dodgers continued their torrid stretch by rallying from a five-run deficit for a 6-5 walk-off win over Minnesota to improve to 36-6 in their last 42 games. Los Angeles will be without ace Clayton Kershaw (back) for a few weeks but the latest victory moved the team 40 games above .500 for the first time since 1974. "There's no exact recipe. It's different ways every night," said Justin Turner, who drove in the winning run Wednesday. "Getting ahead, coming from behind, getting down to our last strike. There's a lot of fight. A lot of guys who believe if we still have outs, we still have a chance to win the game." San Francisco, which has won two in a row, traded infielder Eduardo Nunez to Boston on Wednesday and rumors continue to swirl that right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto could be moved by the trade deadline.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (3-10, 5.82 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (11-1, 2.17)

Moore did not factor in the decision last time out against San Diego, giving up four runs on seven hits to run his winless drought to five starts. Moore, who has allowed 13 runs over his last three runs, was hammered at Dodger Stadium for nine runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings on May 2, five days after beating the Dodgers at home with seven innings of one-run ball. Turner is 2-for-13 against him.

After becoming the first Dodgers pitcher in in the modern era to win his first 11 decisions of a season, Wood's streak came crashing to a halt last time out. He was rocked for nine runs (seven earned) and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings against Atlanta -- his first defeat since May 30, 2016. Buster Posey is 5-for-12 against the 26-year-old Wood, who blanked San Francisco on one hit over six innings on April 26.

Walk-Offs

1. The Dodgers have more home wins (44-13) than the Giants have overall (40-63).

2. Turner is 12-for-33 against San Francisco this season.

3. Giants 1B Brandon Belt is 4-for-12 -- all doubles -- during a three-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Giants 3