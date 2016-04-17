Giants 4, Dodgers 3

LOS ANGELES -- Right-hander Johnny Cueto retired the first 13 batters he faced and conceded just three hits in leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 53,409 at Dodger Stadium.

Cueto (3-0) permitted just one run and two walks in 7 1/3 innings, collected six strikeouts and induced 10 groundouts. At the plate, Cueto got his first hit of the season.

Closer Santiago Casilla earned his third save as the Giants broke a three-game losing streak while ending the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak

Los Angeles catcher Yasmani Grandal ended Cueto’s attempt at a perfect game with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. On a full count, Grandal lined Cueto’s 94 mph fastball into right-center field for a double.

The Dodgers trailed 4-0 before breaking the shutout and bringing the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Justin Turner lined a lead-off double to center field, moved to third base as Adrian Gonzalez grounded out and, after Grandal walked, scored on Enrique Hernandez’s single.

But Cueto struck out Joc Pederson and made Trayce Thompson ground out to end the threat.

The hosts then narrowed their deficit to one run in the bottom of the eighth on Corey Seager’s two-run home run off left-handed reliever Javier Lopez. Seager propelled an 84 mph pitch 404 feet over the center-field fence for his first homer of the season.

Grandal began the bottom of the ninth with a double to right-center field of Casilla. Grandal moved to third on Hernandez’ ground out but Casilla induced a foul pop fly from Pederson and a fly out from pinch hitter Yasiel Puig to end the game.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-1).

Span began the game by hitting a sharp ground ball off Kazmir’s glove for a single. Span then moved to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Joe Panik’s single up the middle that barely eluded lunging second baseman Chase Utley.

Panik moved into scoring position with nobody out by taking second on Kazmir’s second wild pitch. But after Buster Posey flied out, Kazmir struck out Hunter Pence and Brandon Belt on change-ups to defuse the threat.

San Francisco added a second run in the fourth before leaving the bases loaded. Pence and Belt walked to begin the inning, then Matt Duffy reached base on a fielder’s choice that eliminated Belt while sending Pence to third.

Pence scored when Brandon Crawford hit a ground-rule double over Enrique Hernandez’s head and bounced on one hop into the left-field stands. Duffy took third on the play. One out later, Angel Pagan received an intentional walk to load the bases. But Span ended the inning by hitting into a fielder’s choice.

The visitors combined three hits, a walk and a double play in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-0. Belt’s single drove Panik home, and Posey scored when Duffy hit into a double play.

Kazmir, who needs one victory to reach 100 for his career, allowed four runs, seven hits, four walks (one intentional) and two wild pitches in four-plus innings while adding three strikeouts.

NOTES: San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy celebrated his 61st birthday Saturday. ... Giants RHP Johnny Cueto needs two more victories to reach 100 in his career. ... Giants LF Angel Pagan needs one double to reach 200 for his career. ... San Francisco set a team record by hitting home runs in the first 10 games of the season. That streak ended Friday night. ... Los Angeles RF Trayce Thompson made his first start at the position this season for OF Yasiel Puig, who later pinch hit. Puig has played in every game this season.