Failed challenge costs Giants in loss to D-backs

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock got three hits and two beneficial calls Tuesday, and it was the latter that had everyone talking.

Pollock doubled home the tying run and scored the eventual winning run in the sixth inning of a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. He was twice called safe on close plays on the bases while scoring to close the Diamondbacks’ deficit to 4-3 in the fourth.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy challenged a pickoff play at first base on which Pollock was called safe with two outs in the fourth. The decision was upheld, meaning Bochy could not challenge the play on which Pollock was called safe while attempting to score on a short passed ball two batters later. Replays indicated Pollock was out at home.

“Good thing I made it close at first. It was all part of the master plan,” said Pollock, who broke out of a season-long 0-for-13 slump with two singles, a double and two runs.

After the failed pickoff attempt, Pollock moved to third base on right fielder Gerardo Parra’s double. Pollock broke from third when a pitch from right-hander Matt Cain bounced away from catcher Buster Posey and landed about 20 feet behind home plate. Posey threw to Cain, who had the ball in time, but Pollock tried to jump over the tag. Cain appeared to brush his foot.

Related Coverage Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

“That was just a weird play,” Pollock said. “I realized I was beat. Cain kind of had to dive. He put his glove on the top of the plate. Everyone is saying I was out. I kind of did a little kick-stop and hop over the glove. I didn’t feel a tag. It was a pretty gutsy call by the umpire, but I think he got it right.”

The D-backs (1-3) broke a three-game losing streak that included two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia.

“He was out,” said Cain, who argued with plate umpire Eric Cooper. “I had him. I saw what Cooper saw. He saw that it looked like he went over the plate, but he went through the top of my glove to go over it. It was a bang-bang play, and Pollock did a good job of trying to avoid the tag.”

D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said, “It looked to me like it wasn’t good for us, but he called him safe. But usually when the ball beats you like that, you’re out.”

Bochy said challenging the pickoff play was a gamble worth taking.

”If we think the call was not right, we are going to challenge it,“ Bochy said. ”In our eyes, it looked like he was out. What else are you going to do if you think they didn’t get the call right? Sure, there could be another play, but you don’t know that. That is a pretty big pickoff if we would have gotten the call, but we didn‘t. Would I have changed anything? No.

“That is how the system works, and you understand that. You don’t know if you are going to get another call to where you wish you could challenge.”

Arizona shortstop Chris Owings singled with one out in the eighth inning, stole second, then scored when Pollock’s double one-hopped over the fence in left-center to tie it at 4. Pollock scored on Parra’s sacrifice fly off right-handed reliever Juan Gutierrez (0-1) for a 5-4 lead.

Diamondbacks left-hander Wade Miley (1-1) gave up four runs in the first inning, three on first baseman Brandon Belt’s second home run of the season, but he allowed only two more hits in his seven-inning outing. He retired 15 straight after Belt’s homer.

Closer Addison Reed got his first save of the season, pitching around a popup down the left field line that Owings played into a double when he overran it.

Belt had two hits, making him 5-for-8 through the first two games of the four-game series. The Giants (1-1) won their season opener 9-8 Monday at Chase Field.

Cain gave up seven hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings.

Posey singled home the first run of a four-run first inning before Belt’s two-out homer into the pool area in right-center field made it 4-0 six batters into the game. Belt has hit six of his past 19 home runs against the Diamondbacks, and he homered for the second day in a row.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP David Hernandez said on his Twitter feed that his Tommy John surgery by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday “went great.” He and LHP Patrick Corbin, who had a similar surgery performed by Andrews the week before, will miss the 2014 season. ... C Buster Posey is scheduled for a day off on Thursday afternoon, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. RHP Tim Lincecum is due to make his first start of the season debut that day. Lincecum took a line drive off the knee in his last exhibition start, but his bullpen session Tuesday went well, Bochy said. ... The Diamondbacks flip-flopped CF A.J. Pollock and RF Gerardo Parra in the lineup when they faced a right-handed starter for the first time this season. Lefty-hitting Parra was in the leadoff spot, and Pollock was dropped to No. 8.