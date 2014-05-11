Dodgers earn ‘especially sweet’ win over Giants

LOS ANGELES -- Every win is a big win, but it’s especially sweet for Los Angeles when it defeats the rival San Francisco Giants, Dodgers center fielder Matt Kemp said.

Second baseman Dee Gordon drove in the tie-breaking run and stole a career-tying three bases, and Kemp added a home run, sparking the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Giants on Saturday before a crowd of 47,199 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (20-18), who lost six of the previous eight games to San Francisco this season, beat the National League West-leading Giants (23-14) for only the second time in the last nine meetings at home, in addition to ending a three-game losing streak.

“They’ve kind of beat us up this year,” said Kemp, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and his fifth homer. “They’re the team to beat in our division at the moment, so we have to step our game up and play better against those guys.”

Gordon slapped an RBI double to left off reliever Jeremy Affeldt (0-1), barely past the glove of third baseman Pablo Sandoval, scoring catcher Drew Butera and giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead with two out in the seventh inning.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, lined a ground-rule double to left off reliever Jean Machi, scoring Gordon for a 4-2 advantage.

San Francisco threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with two out, but reliever Brian Wilson forced right fielder Hunter Pence to foul out to Butera.

Kemp drilled the first pitch he saw from Machi into the right-field pavilion in the eighth inning.

Los Angeles starter Zack Greinke (6-1) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Greinke, who threw 112 pitches including 74 for strikes, also hit a batter.

“He’s just good all the time,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He just kind of consistently goes out and pitches though it seemed like he had a little extra energy today. That’s what makes him who he is. It’s start one after the next. One after another he just keeps marching on, a lot like (Clayton Kershaw). They just keep marching on.”

Giants starter Matt Cain returned from the disabled list and gave up two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts on 92 pitches, 53 of them strikes, in five innings. He also hit a batter.

Cain ran out of gas in the sixth, issuing a leadoff walk to Gordon, a single to Puig and a walk to Ramirez before being relieved by Affeldt. However, it was the Giants’ offense that let them down.

“Too many missed opportunities,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “We had them on the ropes several times, but couldn’t put it away. When you look up there, we only had two runs. You look at the chances we had we missed a hit there to break it open.”

The Giants loaded the bases in the first and second innings. Greinke struck out Sandoval to get out of the first inning, but he wasn’t so fortune in the second, as the Giants scored two runs on Pence’s sacrifice fly and catcher Buster Posey’s RBI single. But Greinke and the Dodgers’ bullpen blanked San Francisco from that point on.

The Dodgers tied the score in the sixth. Gordon, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs, scored when Adrian Gonzalez grounded into a double play before Kemp, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed with a single to left that scored Puig with two out.

Gordon’s three steals boosted his total to a major league-leading 24 this season.

NOTES: Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a broken thumb after being hit by a pitch in Friday’s victory, is expected to miss at least six weeks. ... San Francisco RHP George Kontos was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for RHP Matt Cain, who was activated Saturday. The Giants also purchased the contract of OF Tyler Colvin from Fresno. ... Los Angeles C A.J. Ellis began a two-game rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque. ... 3B Juan Uribe missed his second straight game because of a sore hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day. ... The Giants are 17-4 this season when they scored the first run of the game. ... San Francisco’s bullpen had not been scored upon in eight of the previous nine games before Saturday’s outing. ... Giants RHP Tim Hudson (4-2, 1.99 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 0.66) in the series finale Sunday.