Kershaw leads Dodgers to another NL West title

LOS ANGELES -- With Clayton Kershaw leading the way, the Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as National League West champs.

Yasiel Puig hit the go-ahead home run, and the Dodgers captured their second consecutive division crown with a 9-1 rout of the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kershaw struck out 11 as the Dodgers (91-68) prevented the Giants (85-73) from earning a postseason berth. A win by Milwaukee over Cincinnati kept the Brewers’ faint wild-card hopes alive, but the Giants can advance with a win over the San Diego Padres or a loss by the Brewers to the Reds on Thursday.

Kershaw (21-3) wasn’t as sharp as usual, but he limited the Giants to a run and scattered eight hits with no walks in eight innings. The left-hander, who tied a career best for wins, also drove in his Dodgers’ first run with a standup, fifth-inning triple as the sellout crowd of 53,387 chanted “MVP.”

“Fifty-thousand people screaming his name. It was awesome,” said Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, three runs and his 23rd stolen base. “I‘m pretty sure he fed off that. I think he probably won (the MVP) after tonight.”

Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis echoed those sentiments.

“Our pitching staff has been amazing and carried us most of the year, but this last little stretch, the offense has stepped up,” Ellis said. “It feels like it’s a complete team right now, and that’s a great feeling. It also doesn’t hurt to have the best pitcher in baseball and the MVP.”

Puig homered off Giants starter Tim Hudson to ignite a four-run surge in the sixth that broke a 1-1 tie. It was the center fielder’s 16th homer of the season.

Later in the inning, right fielder Matt Kemp doubled into the right-center gap to chase Hudson. Left-handed reliever Javier Lopez followed and intentionally walked shortstop Hanley Ramirez, but Crawford made the Giants pay with a two-run double for a 4-1 lead.

Third baseman Juan Uribe’s single plated Crawford and made it 5-1.

The Dodgers added four runs in the eighth, including a two-run single by Uribe, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

“I think we did what we had to do to win,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I think the guys stepped up. I thought early on we were sloppy and not where we wanted to be, but these guys stepped it up.”

Said Kemp, “It’s been a team effort, and we’ve had guys doing some big things this year. Without the whole team, we wouldn’t be in this position. Everybody was a contributor to this season, so we just have to stick together and keep going.”

Hudson (9-13) was charged with three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He also hit a batter.

“He threw great,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He made the mistake there to Puig. That one just got away from him. He gave us a chance.”

Kershaw made a behind-the-back snag of a comebacker by Hudson for the first out of the third, but the Giants still managed to score a run in the inning.

Right fielder Hunter Pence hit a grounder to Uribe with runners at second and third, but the tag by Ellis was late as shortstop Joaquin Arias scored for a 1-0 San Francisco lead.

Kershaw’s triple brought home Crawford to tie the score with two outs in the fifth.

“What a year he’s had,” Bochy said of Kershaw. “You’ve got play perfect ball to beat him and hope to get a timely hit. We didn’t do it.”

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval, catcher Andrew Susac and center fielder Gregor Blanco each had two hits for San Francisco.

NOTES: Los Angeles CF Yasiel Puig gunned down Gregor Blanco at third base for his NL-leading 14th assist in the seventh, when the Giants center fielder attempted to advance from first to third on a single by PH Matt Duffy. ... Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, out since Sept. 12 with shoulder inflammation, will not pitch again until the postseason, manager Don Mattingly said. Ryu will test his shoulder by throwing off the mound Thursday or Friday. ... Giants OF/1B Michael Morse, who has missed 19 of the past 20 games with a left oblique strain, is doubtful to return before the end of the regular season, manager Bruce Bochy said. ... Los Angeles claimed its first season series over San Francisco since 2009, taking 10 of 19 games. ... The Dodgers are off Thursday before capping their regular season with a three-game set against the visiting Colorado Rockies starting Friday. On Thursday, the Giants host the San Diego Padres to start a four-game series.