Pederson, Turner homer as Dodgers rout Giants

LOS ANGELES -- Although he’s a rookie, center fielder Joc Pederson is already a master at downplaying his sometimes superb efforts for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, even for him, it was hard to minimize his impact in the Dodgers’ win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Pederson and pinch-hitter Justin Turner homered, and the Dodgers rolled to an 8-3 victory over the Giants before 46,704 at Dodger Stadium.

Pederson went deep off reliever George Kontos in the sixth for his third home run this season. Turner added a three-run blast -- his first homer of the season -- in the eighth off Yusmeiro Petit for the final margin.

“I was just trying to put together a quality at-bat, get on base, get an inning going,” said Pederson, who is hitting .296 with nine RBIs. “I did alright.”

Pederson also made a nifty, over-the-shoulder grab of a drive to the wall in center by Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and doubled off left fielder Nori Aoki with a relay throw to second baseman Howie Kendrick and then to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez in the first inning.

Pederson, though, wouldn’t take all of the credit for the catch. He gave third-base coach Lorenzo Bundy some of it.

“He hit it well,” Pederson said of Pagan. “Earlier today, I had worked with Lo Bundy. We worked on angles and taking my eye off the ball. It worked out today.”

Pederson, who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, also caught the eye of Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

“He’s a good athlete and threw out some good at-bats tonight,” Bochy said. “Angel hit that ball -- the way that ball was carrying during (batting practice) I thought, to be honest, it had a chance of going out.”

Dodgers reliever Carlos Frias (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings, helping the National League West-leading Dodgers (12-7) capture their eighth in a row at home.

Los Angeles starter Brett Anderson allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Giants right-hander Tim Lincecum (1-2) lasted just four innings, giving up four runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts as the Giants (8-12) lost for the second time in three games. Lincecum earned his first win last Tuesday in a 6-2 romp over Los Angeles.

“He made mistakes early there in the count,” Bochy said. “They were aggressive out there. That big inning hurt him. He came back, bounced back well, had his best inning after that crooked number they put up on him, but they were aggressive on him. He left some pitches up there and they took advantage.”

Manager Don Mattingly said his club had better approaches at the plate against Lincecum, who forced the Dodgers to ground into four double plays in the San Francisco loss.

“I felt like the guys had better at-bats, made pretty good adjustments,” Mattingly said. “We made him get the ball up a little bit more.”

Kendrick’s RBI single to center off Lincecum scored right fielder Andre Ethier for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead with no outs in the third. Kendrick helped generate another run by stealing second and forcing catcher Andrew Susac to make an errant throw into center, allowing Gonzalez to score from third.

Uribe’s run-scoring single to right brought home Kendrick for a 3-0 advantage. Pederson followed with a double, scoring pinch-hitter Scott Van Slyke to make it 4-0.

San Francisco sliced the lead in half with two runs in the fifth on RBIs by Aoki and second baseman Joe Panik. Pagan’s run-scoring single scored Panic to pull the Giants within 4-3. However, Frias limited the damage by inducing right fielder Justin Maxwell to hit an inning-ending comebacker with the bases loaded.

Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford, who led off the second inning with a triple, left the contest in the third with tightness in his right side.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The 31-year-old McCarthy compiled a 3-0 record in four starts with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings. He gave up nine home runs. LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take McCarthy’s roster spot. .... Giants RHP Matt Cain is scheduled to play catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list on April 8. ... Los Angeles traded LHP Xavier Cedeno to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. ... Sunday’s Giants-Rockies game in Denver, which was postponed due to weather, has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday, May 23. ... Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 4.63 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 4.07 ERA) on Tuesday.