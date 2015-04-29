Bumgarner, Giants slip past Kershaw, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Facing the National League’s reigning Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner helped San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitch his best game of the year Tuesday.

Bumgarner conceded just five hits in eight innings, and catcher Buster Posey drove in two runs to give the Giants a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of 50,161 at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s going to bring out the best in you, for sure. I mean, there’s no way around that,” Bumgarner said about facing left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers ace who last year became the second pitcher in NL history to win both awards.

Bumgarner (2-1) also amassed a season-high nine strikeouts while permitting only one walk and one run in outpitching Kershaw.

“He was on top of his game,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Bumgarner. “He hit all his spots. All his pitches were working for him, and he really used both sides of the plate.”

Bumgarner, the Most Valuable Player in last year’s World Series, attributed his performance to improved mechanics.

“The delivery was better,” said Bumgarner, who emerged with a no-decision when he squared off with Kershaw on April 22. “I felt good mechanically. If I had given up six runs, I would’ve told you the same thing.”

Kershaw (1-2) collected eight strikeouts in seven innings and did not issue a walk while allowing two runs on seven hits.

“He had a really nice game,” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis. “It’s tough with all the familiarity; there really are no secrets between the teams. But he did what we ask all our starters to do: give us a chance to win the game.”

Posey had a run-scoring single and a solo home run while going 2-for-4. Shortstop Joaquin Arias went 3-for-3 with a stolen base to lead the Giants’ 10-hit attack.

Right-hander Santiago Casilla earned his sixth save by pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out pinch hitter Adrian Gonzalez to end the game.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With two outs, center fielder Angel Pagan hit a double off the top of the left field wall and scored when Posey lined a single into right field.

In the fourth, Posey pounded Kershaw’s first pitch of the inning, a 92 mph fastball, into the center field stands for his third home run of the season to give San Francisco a 2-0 lead.

“There are a lot of these down-to-the-wire games where it comes down to making pitches and maybe one big swing,” Ellis said. “Tonight, Buster was in charge of putting a big swing on a pitch.”

After Posey’s homer, Kershaw retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced through the seventh inning, including eight Giants in succession.

Los Angeles put the potential tying runs in scoring position with no outs in the fourth. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins led off with a single and moved to third base on center fielder Enrique Hernandez’s double to center field.

After Bumgarner struck out first baseman Justin Turner, second baseman Howie Kendrick hit into a fielder’s choice that brought Rollins home.

In the fifth, Ellis represented the potential tying run at second base after he walked with two outs and advanced when Kershaw reached base on Arias’ throwing error. However, Bumgarner ended the threat by inducing Rollins to ground out.

NOTES: Giants 2B Joe Panik, a left-handed hitter, got the night off against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Matt Duffy, a right-handed hitter, started at second base. Panik appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and grounded out. ... Giants SS Joaquin Arias replaced regular SS Brandon Crawford in the lineup. Crawford is in a 2-for-17 slump. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez did not start for the first time this season. ... Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique muscle. The Dodgers recalled INF Enrique Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City and started him in center field. Hernandez, 23, was part of a seven-player trade that sent 2B Dee Gordon to the Miami Marlins in December. ... Former Dodgers OF Kirk Gibson announced Tuesday that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.