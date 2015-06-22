Dodgers bash four homers, top Giants in finale

LOS ANGELES -- A rare offensive barrage allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to retain first place.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal hit two of Los Angeles’ four home runs, and the Dodgers routed the San Francisco Giants 10-2 Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers extended their lead over the second-place Giants in the National League West to 1 1/2 games while salvaging one contest in the three-game weekend series.

Los Angeles finished 2-3 on a homestand that ended Sunday ahead of a 10-game road trip to face the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, left-hander Brett Anderson described the win as pivotal.

“It was huge,” Dodgers left-hander Brett Anderson said of Sunday’s victory. “Going on this road trip, you don’t want a bad taste in your mouth.”

Grandal, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez each had three of the Dodgers’ 16 hits. Gonzalez and third baseman Justin Turner added a homer apiece, with Turner driving in three runs.

“A lot of guys go up there and, at some point, give up an at-bat,” Grandal said. “But I make sure I get those three strikes.”

Anderson (3-4) broke a personal three-game losing streak by earning his first victory since May 8. In six innings, Anderson induced 13 ground balls, two of which became double plays. He yielded one run, two walks and five hits while recording two strikeouts.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Tim Lincecum, who won six of his seven previous decisions.

Turner walked with two outs, took third base when Gonzalez hit a soft line drive past the glove of Giants second baseman Joe Panik and into center field for a single, then came home on a wild pitch.

Los Angeles chased Lincecum in the second by sending nine batters to the plate and combining five hits and a sacrifice into four runs and a 5-0 lead.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a two-run single, then came home when center fielder Joc Pederson lined a double into right-center field. Pederson took third on Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford’s relay throw home and scored on Turner’s single.

In 1 1/3 innings, the shortest outing of his career as a starter, Lincecum (7-4) allowed five runs, seven hits, a walk and a wild pitch while striking out two.

“It was a rough day for Timmy,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “His fastball command was off. He made mistakes with two strikes, too. He left his off-speed pitches up in the strike zone. His put-away pitch was not on today.”

San Francisco broke the shutout in the top of the third on center fielder Angel Pagan’s run-scoring single before loading the bases with one out. Anderson defused the threat by getting third baseman Matt Duffy to hit into a double play.

The Dodgers then used home runs against right-hander Yusmeiro Petit to expand their advantage. In the bottom of the third, Grandal propelled a fastball into the right field stands.

Gonzalez followed in the fourth with his 12th homer of the season, a drive that just cleared the right field fence. Two outs later, Grandal added his 10th of the year, foiling right fielder Justin Maxwell’s attempt to make a leaping, one-handed catch at the 360-foot sign in right field.

Turner contributed a two-run drive to center field, his ninth of the season, in the fifth.

The Giants ended the scoring in the eighth. Catcher Andrew Susac began the inning with a double and came home one out later on a double by pinch hitter Joaquin Arias.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Brandon Beachy and RHP Pedro Baez both made scoreless rehabilitation appearances Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, with Beachy going two innings and Baez one. ... San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner, who will start Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, needs 16 strikeouts to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Giants C Andrew Susac made his 17th start of the season at the position Sunday night, with regular starter Buster Posey moving to first base and Brandon Belt playing left field. ... Manager Bruce Bochy missed the team bus after the Giants’ 9-5 win Saturday and had to take a taxi back to the team hotel. ... Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson needs one home run to set a team record for most homers by a rookie before the All-Star break. He has 18 to tie Mike Piazza, who set the record in 1993.