Dodgers increase NL West lead with win over Giants

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Andrew Toles and Rob Segedin sparked another power surge for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toles and Segedin homered for the second straight game, and the Dodgers defeated the rival San Francisco Giants 9-5 before 46,899 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

Toles hit a two-run shot in the eighth off reliever Javier Lopez. Segedin, who rushed to a local hospital immediately after the game since his wife, Robin, was due to give birth to their first child, launched his solo blast off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in the second.

Tuesday's win came on the heels of Los Angeles going deep seven times in an 18-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday

"I don't think power is part of my game because you saw the home runs. They didn't go very far," deadpanned Toles, who went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs.

Adrian Gonzalez also had three RBIs and has hits in 16 consecutive games. Justin Turner and Corey Seager added three hits apiece. Seager scored three times for the Dodgers (70-55), who increased their lead in the National League West to two games over the Giants (68-57).

"It was a big, big team offensive effort today," said Gonzalez, who is batting .415 with six home runs, seven doubles and 22 RBIs since Aug. 6. "Everybody swung great. Just had good at-bats up and down the lineup."

San Francisco has lost three straight and seven of its last nine.

"We had some pretty big hits, I thought, with runners on, and had a couple of chances we couldn't quite cash in," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "In a game like this, you need to cash in on all of them."

Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza's RBI single in the sixth pulled the Giants within 5-4, but Toles smacked an RBI double into right-center to push the margin back to two runs. Toles scored on an Enrique Hernandez single.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda gave up three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings. Maeda (13-7), who tied Hideo Nomo (1995) for third-most wins by a Dodgers pitcher in his first major league season, won his fourth straight start and has gone 6-1 in his last eight starts.

Kenley Jansen served up a home run to Denard Span in the ninth before recording his 36th save.

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner (12-8) allowed five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in his last four starts against the Dodgers.

"I don't know man sometimes you have to give those guys credit. They get paid to hit just like we get paid to pitch," said Bumgarner, who became just the fifth Giants pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in at least three consecutive seasons. "Sometimes, it's just not going to go your way."

Bumgarner added that it was crucial the Giants, who are 11-24 since the All-Star break, reverse their misfortune.

"We've got to start winning every series that we play but definitely when you play the Dodgers, a team that you're trying to beat, you won't to win that series so you can pick up some more games," Bumgarner said.

Seager extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-out double in the first. Turner followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 Los Angeles' lead.

In the second, Segedin homered to left for a 2-0 Dodgers' advantage.

However, the Giants rallied for a pair of runs to tie the score in the third on run-scoring singles by Angel Pagan, who stretched his hitting streak to 19 games, and Buster Posey.

Gonzalez drove in Seager with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to put the Dodgers back on top.

But Brandon Belt's double scored Pagan to knot the score again at 3.

Los Angeles loaded the bases in the fifth on a fielder's choice by Howie Kendrick, a walk to Seager and an infield single by Turner with one out.

Gonzalez hit a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 Dodgers' edge.

NOTES: The Dodgers were encouraged by a bullpen session thrown by LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk). ... The Dodgers placed LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) and LHP Brett Anderson (left index finger blister) on the 15-day disabled list. The club also optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City. LHP Luis Avilan, INF/OF Charlie Culberson and RHP Ross Stripling were recalled from Oklahoma City. ... The Giants put LF Gregor Blanco (right shoulder impingement) on the disabled list and selected the contract of OF Gorkys Hernandez from Triple-A Sacramento. ... Los Angeles signed free agent Dan Johnson with the hopes of turning the former first baseman into a right-handed knuckleballer. ... Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (14-3, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to face Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (9-3, 2.25 ERA) on Wednesday. Hill, obtained in a deal with the Oakland Athletics at the trading deadline, makes his Los Angeles debut.