Dodgers shock Giants with two runs in ninth

LOS ANGELES -- Another meltdown by the San Francisco Giants' bullpen pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers closer to another National League West title.

Adrian Gonzalez hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning, capping a two-run rally that gave the Dodgers a stunning 2-1 win over the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

"The fact that it's a big series and they definitely needed to come in and win two out of three, if not sweep us, we put ourselves in a good position for the next two games," said Gonzalez, who earned his 10th game-winning hit, the past three coming against the Giants.

The Dodgers (85-65) won for the fifth time in 60 games when trailing after eight innings. They padded their lead in the NL West to six games over the Giants (79-71), who dropped their third in a row. San Francisco is tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild-card spot, a game back of the New York Mets.

"I'll never lose confidence in these guys," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Los Angeles, which has claimed the past three division titles, reduced its magic number to winning this year's crown to seven.

"Nothing surprises me with these guys," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think (resiliency) is a complete understatement."

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner outdueled Clayton Kershaw, throwing seven one-hit innings and handing a 1-0 lead to the bullpen. Giants relievers Will Smith and Derek Law combined to work a scoreless eighth before San Francisco self-destructed in the ninth.

Law served up a leadoff single to pinch hitter Andrew Toles before being replaced by Javier Lopez (1-3). Corey Seager followed with a single, allowing Toles to take third.

Hunter Strickland came in to relieve Lopez and promptly gave up an RBI single to Justin Turner, scoring Toles to knot the score at 1. Gonzalez then delivered his game-winner.

Joe Blanton (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

"It's definitely up there," Bumgarner said when asked if this was the team's toughest loss to swallow. The Giants have blown nine games when leading after eight innings.

"It's a tough loss and one we sure thought we'd come away with."

Tempers flared and the benches cleared at the end of the seventh after Bumgarner fielded a weak grounder by Yasiel Puig and threw him out. Following the play, the two exchanged words and confronted each other near first base before players from both teams joined into the fray with some minor pushing and shoving. No one was ejected.

"I got him out and he tried to stare me down or something, I don't know," Bumgarner said. "That's what it looked like to me."

Puig had a different take.

"I just ran and he was looking in my direction and he asked why I was looking at him, and then I asked him why he was looking at me," Puig said. "Maybe because (I had) the only hit (Bumgarner allowed) made him get angry."

It was the second time Puig and Bumgarner engaged in a confrontation. On Sept. 24, 2014, Puig and Bumgarner faced off between the mound and home plate after the left-hander hit the outfielder with a pitch.

Bumgarner, who was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth, fanned 10 without issuing a walk. Puig's second-inning double was the lone hit he permitted.

Bumgarner, who threw 97 pitches (71 strikes) but did not factor into the decision, also plunked Yasmani Grandal in the second and pinch hitter Rob Segedin in the sixth. Bumgarner was bidding for his 100th career win.

Kershaw gave up an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Kershaw, who retired the final seven batters he faced, threw 88 pitches (62 strikes).

The Giants grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third. Eduardo Nunez reached on an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Grandal's throwing error. Nunez scored on a wild pitch by Kershaw.

However, Dodgers relievers Pedro Baez, Grant Dayton and Blanton kept the Giants hitless over the final three innings.

NOTES: Dodgers Hall of Famer Vin Scully said the attention he is receiving is "embarrassing" as he winds down his legendary broadcasting career. Scully will work the booth for the final time when the Dodgers visit the Giants on Oct. 2 in San Francisco. He will not work the playoffs. The Dodgers are holding several celebrations this week to honor Scully, 88, during their final regular-season homestand. ... The Dodgers called up INF/OF Micah Johnson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he appeared as a pinch runner. ... A crowd of 43,435 attended. ... Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (16-5, 2.86 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (12-4, 2.06) on Tuesday.