Giants beat Dodgers, Kershaw

LOS ANGELES -- Stunning Clayton Kershaw in the first inning made all the difference, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Hunter Pence smacked a two-run homer in the first, Buster Posey added a solo shot in the third, and the Giants ended a two-game skid with 4-3 victory over Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

"We did have some good at-bats, some of our better at-bats off of him tonight," Bochy said. "Guys did a good job of bouncing back. It's disheartening to lose one like we did (Sunday). You come down here and face Kershaw and get your hands full. But they found a way to put some runs on the board."

Christian Arroyo went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Giants (10-17), who blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday and were handed a 5-2 loss in 12 innings by the San Diego Padres.

Against the Dodgers, Giants starter Johnny Cueto (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits, fanned six and walked one in seven innings.

Cueto retired 13 consecutive batters until Adrian Gonzalez opened the seventh with a single. Cody Bellinger followed with a bunt single before pinch hitter Chris Taylor's RBI hit cut the Giants' lead to 4-3. However, Cueto retired Andrew Toles on a grounder to end the inning.

Cueto was able to endure a shaky beginning before finding a groove.

"First, I was a little bit timid; I wasn't throwing my strikes, but then I got a little bit upset at myself and I kind of grinded it out," said Cueto, who improved to 6-6 with a 2.94 ERA in 14 career starts against the Dodgers.

Reliever Steven Okert pitched a hitless 1 2/3 innings before Derek Law recorded a one-out save by fanning Yasiel Puig. It was Law's first save since June 2016.

The Dodgers (14-13) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

"I think that obviously, we expect perfection out of Clayton every time he takes the mound," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "Tonight, it was just more for me the late depth, the late bite and the life to the slider that wasn't there."

Kershaw (4-2) gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings. He threw 104 pitches, including 74 strikes. Kershaw also recorded an RBI single in the second inning, but that wasn't even on his radar after the setback.

"Just so many good at-bats, especially their 2-3-4 guys," said Kershaw, who earned his fourth win last Tuesday by limiting the Giants to a run on six hits in seven innings. "Arroyo put on some great at-bats, Pence as well, and obviously Buster. They don't strike out. They're one of the few teams these days that seem like they take pride in not striking out."

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went 0-for-4 and had his 16-game hitting streak snapped.

After a one-out single by Arroyo in the first inning, Pence belted an off-speed pitch from Kershaw into the seats in left for a 2-0 Giants lead. It was Pence's second home run of the season.

"Guys did a good job off a very tough pitcher to get hits off of," Bochy said. "The first inning, obviously, that's a huge shot in the arm to get a two-run homer coming off a tough game last night and traveling down here."

In the bottom of the inning, Toles lined a leadoff single to left, advanced to second on a walk to Corey Seager and went to third on a deep drive to right by Turner.

Toles scored on a fielder's choice by Yasmani Grandal to pull the Dodgers within 2-1.

Bellinger led off the second with a double and came home on Kershaw's RBI single to left to tie the score at 2.

Posey's solo shot to right in the third boosted the Giants to a 3-2 advantage. It was his 10th homer of the season.

In the fifth, Arroyo's run-scoring hit drove in Gorkys Hernandez, who reached on an infield single and went to second on a Kershaw throwing error.

"I wasn't great, but they had something to do with that as well," Kershaw said.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion sustained sliding into second base during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies. RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his roster spot, and he threw two scoreless innings Monday. ... Giants LHP Matt Moore (1-3, 4.80 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 2.29 ERA) on Tuesday.