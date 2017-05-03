Gutierrez homers in return, Dodgers rout Giants

LOS ANGELES -- It took three pitches for Franklin Gutierrez to get back into the swing of things.

Gutierrez homered in his first at-bat off the disabled list, and Yasiel Puig drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 13-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Rookie Cody Bellinger had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who defeated the Giants for the 11th time in the past 15 meetings at home. Puig went 3-for-5, while Gutierrez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Justin Turner also drove in two runs.

"I guess he likes drama," Bellinger said referring to Gutierrez's long ball and Hollywood. "But no, we have a good team, and we don't give up and it's fun."

All nine Dodgers starting players scored.

Los Angeles' Alex Wood (2-0) gave up a five runs (four earned) on seven hits with a season-high eight strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Wood threw 94 pitches (63 strikes). Relievers Sergio Romo, Luis Avilan and Chris Hatcher combined on four scoreless innings.

Wood is 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 12 career starts at Dodger Stadium.

"I thought that Alex was a lot better than the line score," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "For me, I think it was 77 pitches his last (start), and so where he was at, I really wanted him to get the win, but I didn't want to put him in harm's way. For me, to get through the five innings right there and stressed in a couple of innings, he went as far as he needed to go."

Giants starter Matt Moore had a 1-2-3 inning in the first before falling apart in the second, when the Dodgers scored six times. Moore (1-4) wound up allowing nine runs, matching a career worst, on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

"I can deal with an 0-2 mistake to Gutierrez, but not going right after (Chris) Taylor there with the walk I think that was the mistake that compounded it into the big inning," said Moore, referring to the second inning. "I got to find a way, whatever it takes, but it seemed like the hole got deeper after that."

Said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, "It's just a blown night when your starters struggle and your bullpen, too."

Roberts said the Dodgers benefitted from Moore being unable to command his fastball.

"He was getting behind obviously a lot of (batters); we were taking the walks we needed to and a little slugging in there, too," Roberts said.

The Giants (10-18) lost for the third time in four games.

With the bases loaded in the top of the second, Moore lined an RBI single to center. Center fielder Enrique Hernandez's errant throw to home on the play allowed Eduardo Nunez to score for a 2-0 lead.

Brandon Belt's two-run single made it 4-0.

However, the Dodgers (15-13) rallied in a big way in the bottom of the inning. Gutierrez, who had been sidelined due to a left hamstring strain, drilled an 0-2 pitch over the wall in center for a solo blast. Bellinger's bases-clearing triple with no outs tied the score at 4 before Wood added an RBI single to lift the Dodgers to the lead.

Turner's sacrifice fly made it 6-4.

In the third, Joe Panik drove in Buster Posey to pull the Giants within a run.

Cory Gearrin relieved Moore with the bases juiced in the fourth and hit Turner with a pitch to force in Bellinger for a two-run lead. Gutierrez's fielder's choice scored Hernandez for an 8-5 edge. A two-run single by Puig increased the margin to 10-5.

The Dodgers tacked on three more runs in the sixth on a two-run single by Puig and a run-scoring base hit by pinch hitter Adrian Gonzalez.

Giants rookie third baseman Christian Arroyo was 2-for-4 with a run, his second consecutive multi-hit performance.

NOTES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was "very disappointed" by individuals hurling racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles CF Adam Jones at Fenway Park on Monday. Roberts, who was a member of the 2014 Red Sox club that won the World Series, applauded Jones for speaking out. ... To clear a spot for OF Franklin Gutierrez to return from the disabled list, the Dodgers optioned OF Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... The Giants recalled LHP Josh Osich was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned RHP Chris Stratton to the same club. ... Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 6.32 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 1.59) in the series finale Wednesday.