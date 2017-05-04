Hernandez's double in 11th lifts Giants over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- After taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is hoping the series win provides a much-needed boost for his club.

Gorkys Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the 11th inning, and the Giants earned a 4-1 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

"It has to be a better month (than April), but you're hoping you win a series here on the road and it just pushes us in the right direction and gives the team a sense of confidence," said Bochy, who captured his 1,800th win as a manager. "I think the bats are showing more life, the starting pitching is coming around and we've had a couple of hiccups in the 'pen, but they're coming around too."

Hunter Pence and Buster Posey both went 2-for-5 with an RBI as San Francisco (11-18) defeated Los Angeles (15-14) at Dodger Stadium for only the fifth time in the past 16 meetings.

Joe Panik singled to start the 11th off Dodgers reliever Grant Dayton (1-1) and advanced to second when pinch-hitter Nick Hundley drew a one-out walk. Hernandez laced a double to left to score Panik for the lead and Brandon Belt, who went 1-for-2 with four walks, followed with a run-scoring single to plate Hundley for a 3-1 advantage.

A sacrifice fly by Pence provided the final run.

Steven Okert (1-0) didn't allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings to earn his first major league victory. Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

"What a nice job (Okert) did again tonight," Bochy said. "He's had a great role the last couple of nights here in L.A. -- and much needed, too."

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija delivered his best start of the season, striking out a season-high 11 and holding the Dodgers to a run (unearned) on three hits in eight innings. He threw 101 pitches (70 strikes).

"Right on command. Everything. He had the fastball, four-seamer, two-seamer, working both sides there, slider, breaking ball, change. He was on top of his game and had a great look about him tonight," Bochy said.

Samardzija said he was focused from the start.

"That first inning we threw some spin pitches and velocity stuff and got some quick outs and stuck with it throughout the game," Samardzija said. "Actually, I had good fastball command when I needed it, but the slider was good, the curveball was good."

Samardzija retired 14 batters in a row before the sixth. Yasiel Puig opened the inning by launching a pop-up behind first base, but Giants second baseman Panik dropped the ball, and Puig raced to third.

Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor lined Samardzija's pitch down the right-field line to score Puig for a 1-0 Dodgers lead.

In the eighth, reliever Ross Stripling threw a wild pitch that allowed Pence, who led off with a single, to go all the way to third.

Posey drove in Pence with a groundout to second to tie the score at 1.

"We're going out there and trying our best, and today wasn't a great day," said Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. "Every day is different. You never know what you're going to get. Samardzija threw the ball great."

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias threw five shutout innings in his second start this season. Urias allowed four hits and four walks on 88 pitches (53 strikes).

"I thought Julio -- the line score obviously (says) five scoreless -- pitched behind a lot, and I just thought the command wasn't as sharp as we've seen it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But with Julio, a credit to him, he makes pitches when he needs to."

Dodgers left fielder Andrew Toles went 3-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

NOTES: Retired Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully became the 11th inductee into the Dodgers Ring of Honor. The Dodgers unveiled a circular plaque with a microphone in the center of it for Scully in the stands above left field alongside the club's 10 retired numbers. ... Both teams are off Thursday and resume play Friday. Giants RHP Matt Cain (2-0, 2.30 ERA) will face Reds RHP Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 7.20) at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark. Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.58) opposes Padres RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.82) at San Diego's Petco Park on Friday.