Blach pitches Giants to win over Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pitchers keep giving the Giants quality starts, and San Francisco is responding with quality wins.

The Giants were at it again on Tuesday, manufacturing the go-ahead run to support another strong pitching performance, and it all added up to a fifth straight victory, 2-1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"That got away from us, and that's our strength. We were missing the quality starts," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of a key problem during the team's slow start to the season. "And that got the team a little flat, too."

Left-hander Ty Blach (1-2) tossed seven innings of five-hit ball, and relievers Hunter Strickland and Derek Law added one scoreless inning apiece to deny the Dodgers. Law earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

"It feels good to keep that winning streak going," Blach said. "Guys are starting to play real confident right now. We want to keep it rolling, keep making up ground. It's been real fun the last five days."

With the score 1-1 and one out in the sixth, Brandon Crawford hit the first pitch he saw from Dodgers reliever Luis Avilan (0-1) for a single to right field, chasing Brandon Belt home from third with one out. Belt had reached on a single to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a Buster Posey grounder to the right side.

The Dodgers had tied the game in the top of the sixth when Chris Taylor touched Blach for a leadoff home run. Taylor ran his streak to reaching base in 15 games with his fourth home run of the season. However, that was all the offense Los Angeles could muster on a cold night by the bay.

"I thought we had a good chance against Blach," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He made pitches; we couldn't put hits together. We had one opportunity. But as far as collecting hits, getting baserunners, it wasn't enough."

Belt supplied the only early offense with his eighth home run to lead off the fourth inning. Of the six hits in his last 42 at-bats to that point, three left the yard.

Belt's long ball to right, which stood after the Dodgers issued a challenge that it didn't actually reach the right-field seats, came on a 2-1 pitch from Rich Hill. The left-hander then surrendered consecutive singles but worked out of the two-on, no-out jam.

"The ball came out of my hand well," said Hill, who returned from the disabled list earlier in the day after recovering from a blister on his left middle finger. "Not 100 percent how I wanted it to, but obviously one mistake -- a curveball that just kind of hung. The finger was good, so there are no issues there."

Hill relied on a steady diet of curveballs in his third start of the year and first since April 16.

"He was sharp early," Roberts said. "He was missing a little with his fastball up. He changed arm angles, started commanding his curve and actually was pretty darn good. He limited damage and pitched out of traffic for us."

Blach allowed one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

"We're playing real good team ball right now," Blach said. "It's fun to keep that rolling. We're making great plays defensively, coming in and scoring a couple runs. It's really nice to have that happen."

Hill yielded one run, six hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings.

NOTES: Giants rookie INF Christian Arroyo made his first start at second base as manager Bruce Bochy opted to give everyday 2B Joe Panik a day off. ... Dodgers regulars C Yasmani Grandal, 2B Chase Utley, SS Corey Seager and rookie OF Cody Bellinger were all out of the starting lineup. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said he felt Seager and Bellinger needed a day off against a lefty starter, though both entered the game as subs. Grandal also appeared as a pinch hitter. ... Los Angeles optioned LHP Grant Dayton to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Tuesday's starting LHP Rich Hill, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list.