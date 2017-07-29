Seager HR rallies Dodgers past Giants

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager shocked his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Friday night as much as he did the San Francisco Giants.

In the midst of a seventh-inning rally, the Dodgers shortstop got a little emotional in the dugout about a string of productive at-bats by his teammates.

"You don't usually see a lot of emotion from Corey," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

What his teammates saw next was what he does most often. With the score 4-4 with two outs in the seventh inning, he calmly clubbed a hanging curveball by Giants reliever Josh Osich into the right field bleachers for a two-run homer and 6-4 win over the Giants.

"Yeah, that came out of nowhere," Seager shyly said about his dugout outburst.

Seager hit a homer in the first inning, too, giving him 18 for the season. The win was the sixth straight by the Dodgers, who are 41 games above .500. They are 36-7 since June 7.

Trailing 4-2 in part because of a Seager throwing error, the Dodgers launched another late comeback. Austin Barnes drew a walk, Joc Pederson doubled and Yasiel Puig hit a run-scoring groundout to draw within a run.

Chris Taylor lined a double to left off reliever George Kontos (0-5) to score Pederson and tie it. Osich relieved and Seager deposited his second pitch into the bleachers.

"Nobody panics," Seager said. "We're all ready to hand the situation to the next guy with confidence. It's a very unselfish team."

"We just focus on each day," Roberts said. "It's when you get out of the moment is when you lose focus."

The Dodgers only had three hits off Giants starter Matt Moore before he exited.

"Matt pitched really well and deserved better," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "We made a lot of good things happen in the top of the seventh. We just hung a couple of breaking balls and we paid for it.

"They're a good club. If you make mistakes, they'll make you pay for it."

Alex Wood (12-1) got the win despite allowing four hits and three runs in the seventh. He gave up eight hits and four runs overall, his second straight shaky outing after allowing just six earned runs in his previous 10 games.

Brandon Morrow pitched 1-2-3 eighth, striking out two, and Kenley Jansen posted his 26th save, striking out the side in the ninth.

The Giants parlayed some well-placed hits and an error to take a 4-2 lead in the seventh. A Buster Posey blooper fell between a trio of Dodgers, and Seager then threw wildly on a potential double play to put a runner on second with one out.

Giants third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang singled in a run to tie the score, and Hundley then hit a line drive past third baseman Justin Turner, with Hwang scoring from first. Gorrkys Hernandez lined a double over the head of Peterson in center field to make it 4-2.

NOTES: LHP Clayton Kershaw received permission from his doctors to play catch before Friday's game, indicating that his back injury may not be the long-term injury first feared. No timetable has been put on his return since suffering a muscle strain in his last start. ... C Kyle Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. A former teammate of Alex Wood at the University of Georgia, Farmer hit .326 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs in the minors this season. Farmer can also play all four infield positions. ... RHP Luke Farrell was purchased from the Kansas City Royals for cash. Farrell is the son of Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell. He was 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA at Triple-A Omaha. ... LHP Grant Dayton was placed on the 10-day DL with a neck strain. ... Giants 1B Brandon Belt was a late scratch from the lineup. He was unable to swing without pain during batting practice stemming from a wrist injury he suffered diving for a ball earlier this week. Belt is day to day. ... RHP Chris Stratton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.