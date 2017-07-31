EditorsNote: changes time reference for Melancon to "Sunday" in notes

Farmer's debut double lifts Dodgers over Giants

LOS ANGELES -- The magic never seems to stop for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers trailed the rival San Francisco Giants 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday night. They needed a pinch hitter and had only one position player left on the bench, a 26-year-old catcher named Kyle Farmer who was called up Friday and had yet to play in a major league game.

As fate would have it in 2017 for a team that is a stunning 42 games over .500, Farmer came through.

With two on and one out and facing a full count after falling behind 0-2, Farmer lined a double into the right field corner off Giants reliever Albert Suarez to score Corey Seager and Justin Turner and give the Dodgers another uncanny 3-2 win. It was the

Thanks to their ninth walk-off win this season, the Dodgers (74-31) swept the three-game series and earned their eighth victory in a row.

Turner never stopped on Farmer's hit and slid home with the throw up the third base line.

Farmer was mobbed by his teammates, with his former University of Georgia teammate Alex Wood leading the way. His first hit in his first at-bat came with his mom, dad, sister and fiancee in the stands, and family met in the walkway between the media room and clubhouse to exchange hugs, kisses and hosannas.

"That was a pretty awesome moment," Farmer said. "I looked up after getting to second and it was surreal to see everyone running toward me led by Alex, who tackled me pretty good.

"It's been special the way everyone on the team has made me feel comfortable. On the bench, guys were reminding me of the scouting report and wishing me luck and telling me to just have fun with it."

The flip side was another tough loss for the Giants (40-66), who have been as unlucky this season as the Dodgers have been fortunate. Madison Bumgarner threw seven shutout innings, and the Giants scratched for a run in the top of the 11th to take a 2-1 lead.

"So many good things happened tonight, which is what makes it so tough," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "This team really fought. It is unbelievable the way things have gone for us. We play hard and to lose like this ...

"Guy in his first major league at-bat, hits it down the line ... everything goes right for (the Dodgers) and everything goes bad for us."

Bumgarner and the Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jiu Ryu had matching gems, each going seven shutout innings while allowing five hits, a walk and seven strikeouts.

"That was as dominating a performance by Ryu as he's had this year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He made big pitches all night."

In the top of the 11th, pinch hitter Kelby Tomlinson singled against reliever Brandon Morrow, stole second and scored on a single up the middle by Joe Panik off reliever Jose Avilan. Panik had three hits to snap a 6-for-41 slump.

The Giants scored the game's first run in the eighth, pinch hitter Conor Gillaspie hitting his second home run of the season, a fly to right on an 0-2 pitch down the right field line and just out of reach of a leaping Yasiel Puig.

The Dodgers forged a tie in the ninth. Pinch hitter Chase Utley beat out a grounder to third baseman Gillaspie.

"He kind of got an in-between hop and Utley beat it out," Bochy said.

After Utley stole second, Puig, down 1-2 in the count, worked it back full and then singled up the middle to tie the game.

The Dodgers turned six double plays on the night, including a catch-and-throw that retired Panik at home, center fielder Enrique Hernandez to catcher Austin Barnes, to end the seventh.

Pedro Baez (3-1) got the win after recording the last two outs in the top of the 11th. Seager had three hits and Puig two for the Dodgers.

Suarez (0-1) took the loss. Hunter Pence contributed two hits for San Francisco.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) took batting practice Sunday and then went through a simulated game, with nine at-bats, ending with a home run. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list, but he could return to the team in mid-August. ... Dodger OF Andre Ethier (back) took batting practice Sunday and will continue to rehab in Arizona. ... Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) played catch for the third straight day. ... Giants C Nick Hundley was out of the lineup again and is listed day-to-day with headaches stemming from being hit in the mask on a foul tip Friday. ... San Francisco RHP Mark Melancon (forearm) made his first rehab appearance Sunday, throwing an inning for Triple-A Sacramento. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (blisters) is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Giants' Class A San Jose team Monday night.