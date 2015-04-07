A's 8, Rangers 0

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday night, and Ben Zobrist belted a two-run home run on his first swing for Oakland, helping the Athletics snap a 10-year losing streak on Opening Day with an 8-0 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The win was Oakland’s fourth straight against Texas in an opener, and its first against any opponent since the last time the A’s saw the Rangers on Opening Day, in 2004. Texas hasn’t won on the road to begin a season since 2003.

Making his second consecutive Opening Day start, Gray retired 21 of the first 23 batters he faced before Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua laced a two-strike single to right field to open the eighth.

Texas’ first two baserunners were the result of Gray hitting second baseman Rougned Odor with a pitch with two outs in the third and Zobrist, playing left field, dropping center fielder Leonys Martin’s fly ball for a two-base error in the sixth.

Playing with an entirely new cast behind him than in the 2014 opener with the exception of second baseman Eric Sogard, Gray was pulled with a 7-0 lead after he threw 98 pitches in eight innings. He allowed just the one hit and one walk while striking out three.

The 24-year-old was attempting to become the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter on Opening Day since Hall of Famer Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians accomplished the feat in 1940 against the Chicago White Sox.

The A’s scored only 13 runs during their 0-10 run in Opening Day games, but they exploded for 11 hits, including six for extra bases, against Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo (0-1) and three Texas relievers.

Zobrist’s home run into the right field bleachers in the bottom of the first inning gave Gray all the support he would need. It came on the second pitch the former Tampa Bay Ray saw from Gallardo and followed a triple by center fielder Sam Fuld.

Catcher Stephen Vogt’s added a three-run homer in the seventh inning to break the game open.

Fuld, Zobrist, Vogt and Sogard all had two hits for the A‘s, who posted baseball’s second-best record (22-11-2) in the spring. Zobrist and Vogt both had doubles to complement their home runs.

Right-hander Evan Scribner pitched a hitless ninth to complete the shutout.

Acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason, Gallardo had two runs against his Rangers record after having faced just three hitters. Fuld’s one-out triple off the wall at the 388-foot mark in right-center field went almost as far as Zobrist’s homer 10 rows clear of the 362 sign in right two pitches later.

Another extra-base hit -- a sliced double by catcher Stephen Vogt -- set up a second two-run inning off Gallardo in the fourth. First baseman Ike Davis, who walked before Vogt’s double, scored on a bloop single by shortstop Marcus Semien, and Vogt raced home from third to make it 4-0 when Gallardo’s two-out, two-strike curve ball to right fielder Craig Gentry got away from Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos for a wild pitch.

Gallardo was pulled one batter into the fifth, having allowed four runs and six hits in four-plus innings. He walked one and struck out five while running his record in six Opening Day starts to 1-3.

The closest the Rangers came to a hit in the first six innings against Gray was Martin’s game-opening fly to right-center. The ball hung up just long enough for Fuld to make a sliding catch.

NOTES: The teams had 11 rookies in uniform, an Opening Day club-record six for the Rangers and five for the A‘s. ... Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo became the Rangers’ seventh different starting pitcher in the past seven Opening Days. ... The Rangers signed LHP Wandy Rodriguez to a minor league contract before the game. The 36-year-old, released last week by the Atlanta Braves, will begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock. ... Rangers RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) pitched one shutout inning in an intrasquad scrimmage for Round Rock on Sunday and is likely to begin an rehab stint with the Triple-A club later this week. ... A’s RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went 1-for-4 in a minor league game in Arizona on Monday. He is scheduled to play in an intrasquad game with Class A Stockton on Tuesday. The A’s hope to activate Reddick on Saturday.