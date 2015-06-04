A's 7, Tigers 5

DETROIT -- Jesse Hahn continued his mastery of the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland A’s completed a three-game series sweep with a 7-5 victory on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Hahn (3-5) held the reeling Tigers, who have lost seven straight, to one run and five hits in seven innings. The right-hander posted his first career complete-game shutout against Detroit in Oakland on May 25.

Catcher Josh Phegley and designated hitter Billy Butler drove in two runs apiece in support of Hahn. Third baseman Brett Lawrie added an RBI double for the A’s (23-33), who have won six of their last seven games, and center fielder Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fifth-inning single.

Detroit (28-27) rallied for four ninth-inning runs against reliever Dan Otero, including right fielder Tyler Collins’ three-run homer, before Tyler Clippard got the last two outs to notch his ninth save.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring single in the sixth, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 23 games.

Detroit starting pitcher Shane Greene (4-5) allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes exited in the top of the third with flu-like symptoms.

Phegley’s first major-league triple came just after the A’s scored their first run on a Greene error in the second. With runners at first and third, shortstop Eric Sogard hit a one-hop comebacker. Greene wheeled around and bounced his throw to second into center as right fielder Josh Reddick scored. Phegley then drilled his extra-base hit into the right-center gap to make it 3-0.

Butler’s RBI double in the fourth gave Oakland a four-run lead. He added a run-scoring single in the fifth that knocked out Greene.

Left fielder Daniel Fields, making his major league debut after Cespedes left the game, allowed Butler’s hit to scoot under his glove. Another run scored on the miscue, making it 6-0.

Fields also struck out looking with two runners on after Cabrera’s RBI hit. Fields salvaged his day with a double and a run scored in the ninth.

NOTES: A’s SS Marcus Semien, who had appeared in every game, did not start Thursday as manager Bob Melvin opted to give him some rest. ... Oakland LHP Scott Kazmir will start the opener of a three-game series in Boston on Friday. Kazmir missed his last start after pitching only three innings against Detroit on May 27 because of left shoulder tightness. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland (Fla.) on Thursday. He could rejoin the team next week. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander will throw 85-90 pitches in his second rehab start at Triple A Toledo on Saturday, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Verlander has been on DL since late March with a right triceps strain. He could rejoin Detroit’s rotation next week. ... Detroit LHP Kyle Ryan will make his first start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.