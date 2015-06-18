Preview: Giants at Mariners

The San Francisco Giants are experiencing a deep slumber and have lost six of their last seven games entering Thursday’s contest against the host Seattle Mariners. San Francisco was shut out for third time during the swoon while losing 2-0 to Seattle and Felix Hernandez on Wednesday.

The Giants had just four hits and only two runners moved into scoring position as they continue to struggle offensively. San Francisco has scored two or fewer runners five times during the woeful stretch and trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by 2 1/2 games in the National League West. Seattle split two games with the Giants in San Francisco before recording the victory Wednesday as Austin Jackson delivered an RBI triple and Robinson Cano added a run-scoring double. Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz is 0-for-14 over the last four games and hasn’t homered since May 27.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (4-5, 4.81 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (1-1, 1.89)

Vogelsong has lost three consecutive starts and lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his most recent one due to wildness issues. He walked a season-worst five and gave up four runs and six hits while losing to Arizona on Saturday in his subpar effort. Vogelsong is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

Montgomery has strung together three straight good outings since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. He recorded his first major-league victory at Houston on Saturday when he allowed one run and six hits in six innings. Montgomery has given up just four runs and 15 hits in his first 19 major-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Mark Trumbo (back) went 1-for-3 on Wednesday in his first start since June 13.

2. San Francisco 3B Matt Duffy had two hits Wednesday and is 6-for-12 in the three games against Seattle.

3. Seattle C Mike Zunino has one hit in each game of the series but is just 4-for-43 in June.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Mariners 3