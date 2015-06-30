Preview: Giants at Marlins

The San Francisco Giants are in the midst of an offensive surge entering Tuesday’s opener of a three-game set against the host Miami Marlins, who find themselves in desperate need of runs in the absence of superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The Giants have scored 38 times en route to winning four of their last five contests while the Marlins have mustered just 11 runs during their last seven games (1-6).

Matt Duffy and Buster Posey have been keying San Francisco’s attack, with the former going 9-for-18 with two homers and nine runs scored in his last four games while the latter has 12 RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. Posey was also hot in the team’s four-game series split with Miami on May 7-10, going 4-for-10 with four runs scored in the first three contests. While Giants manager Bruce Bochy admitted to being “very pleased” with his team’s recent offensive showing, the same can not be said for those associated with Miami. The Marlins were shut out by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday while playing their second straight game without Stanton, who is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a broken left hand.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSBA (San Francisco), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (6-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Mat Latos (2-5, 5.49)

Vogelsong continued to put his three-game losing skid in his rear-view mirror, recording his second straight dominant outing on Wednesday. The 37-year-old blanked San Diego over six innings after scattering three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless frames in a 7-0 win against Seattle on June 18. Vogelsong pitched well in his last meeting with Miami on May 10, settling for a no-decision opposite Latos despite permitting just one run on four hits in seven innings.

Latos was leveled by the long ball in his last outing, yielding a two-run homer to Kolten Wong and a three-run shot by Jason Heyward to pick up the loss against St. Louis. The 27-year-old only allowed one other hit over seven innings to suffer the setback and fell to 1-3 with a 7.60 ERA in 34 1/3 frames at Marlins Park this season. Facing Vogelsong, Latos also settled for a no-decision in his last outing with the Giants despite permitting one run on seven hits over seven frames on May 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco RHP Tim Lincecum (right forearm) is expected to be placed on the disabled list for the first time in his nine-year career.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich has collected six hits in his last two games after recording just two in his previous four.

3. Giants RHP Matt Cain (forearm) is expected to be activated from the disabled list to start Thursday’s series finale versus the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Marlins 3