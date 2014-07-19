Giants 9, Marlins 1: Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Crawford each homered and knocked in three runs while Madison Bumgarner pitched six strong innings as visiting San Francisco cruised in the opener of the three-game series.

Buster Posey went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs while Michael Morse recorded a single and two doubles while plating a run as the Giants registered 13 hits after coming into the game batting .216 in July. Bumgarner (11-7) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven for his second straight victory.

Giancarlo Stanton belted his 22nd homer and Christian Yelich doubled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games for the Marlins, who lost their fifth straight. Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) was charged with eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings, losing for the fourth time in five decisions against San Francisco.

Morse doubled and later trotted home in the second inning when Crawford ended an 11-pitch at-bat by hammering a fastball over the right-field fence with two outs to open the scoring. Posey added a two-out RBI single in the third and scored on Morse’s base hit for a 4-0 lead.

The Giants broke open the game in the fifth as Posey delivered an RBI single, Sandoval followed with a three-run blast to right field on a 1-2 pitch and Crawford lifted a sacrifice fly. Stanton lined his first home run in 16 games over the center-field fence in the sixth to get Miami on the scoreboard.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sandoval improved to 8-for-11 with nine RBIs in his career against Eovaldi. …The Marlins placed RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list and activated RHP A.J. Ramos from the DL to take his place on the roster. … San Francisco rookie 2B Joe Panik went 2-for-5 to register his sixth multi-hit effort in 16 starts this season.