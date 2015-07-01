Marlins 5, Giants 3

MIAMI -- Second baseman Dee Gordon hit a three-run inside-the-park home run to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

It was the first inside-the-park homer in Marlins Park history and the first in Gordon’s career. The last Marlins player to do it was outfielder Cameron Maybin on May 31, 2010.

Gordon has only five homers of any kind in his career, in over 1,500 at-bats.

He hit his second-inning drive to right-center field. Right fielder Gregor Blanco got his glove on the ball just before it hit the wall, but he couldn’t grab it and tried to flip it back to center fielder Angel Pagan. But when that flip did not immediately reach Pagan, the speedy Gordon made it all the way home without a play.

Related Coverage Preview: Giants at Marlins

The Marlins (32-46) won for just the third time in the past 12 games. Right-hander Mat Latos (3-5) earned the win.

San Francisco (42-36) had its modest two-game win streak snapped. Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong (6-6) took the loss and had his scoreless streak snapped at 14 1/3 innings.

Catcher Buster Posey led the Giants with a solo homer, his 12th of the season, and a double, his 14th. Following his sixth-inning double, Posey scored on a two-out wild pitch by Latos, cutting Miami’s lead to 4-3.

But the Marlins added a run in the eighth on a walk by third baseman Derek Dietrich, an infield single by catcher J.T. Realmuto, a sacrifice bunt and then a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Miguel Rojas.

A.J. Ramos picked up his 11th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, helped by a spectacular bare-handed play by Rojas, who took over at third base after his pinch-hitting duties.

San Francisco opened the scoring with a run in the first. Second baseman Joe Panik hit an infield single when Latos tried to field a ball that likely would have been fielded by Gordon. The ball tipped off Latos’ glove for a hit.

Giants third baseman Matt Duffy reached on an error when Dietrich made a diving stop but threw a bit low to first baseman Justin Bour, who could not scoop it. Then, with two outs, left fielder Brandon Belt hit a broken-bat RBI single.

Gordon’s three-run homer gave the Marlins a 3-1 lead.

Posey and Bour traded solo homers in the third inning, leaving the Marlins with a 4-2 lead.

NOTES: Miami activated RHP Bryan Morris (back) from the disabled list and sent rookie LHP Justin Nicolino to Triple-A New Orleans. Morris was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four rehab outings. ... Marlins 1B Michael Morse (finger) will likely rejoin the team on Friday. He hit .265 with one homer and four RBIs in his Double-A Jacksonville rehab assignment but struck out 16 times in 10 games and strained his back, causing Miami to bring him back. ... The Marlins are reportedly getting trade offers for RHPs Mat Latos, Dan Haren and Tom Koehler and LHP Brad Hand. ... The Giants designated former Marlins 3B Casey McGehee for assignment. ... The Giants purchased the contract of Ehire Adrianza, 25, a switch hitter who was batting .324 in Triple-A. He made his big league debut in 2013 and has 52 games of MLB experience.