Koehler, Marlins shut out Giants

MIAMI -- Tom Koehler pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton had the go-ahead RBI with a first-inning double that shattered his bat in half.

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who became just the sixth player in major-league history to crack seven hits in one game when he accomplished the feat on Monday, was not able to deliver an encore performance. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving four runners on base.

The Marlins (60-53) and Giants (64-49) have split the first two games of the series.

Koehler (9-8), who allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six, went deep into the game, which was a must for the Marlins after using nine pitchers in Monday's 14-inning loss.

In Koehler's past three starts, he has allowed just one run in a combined total of 19 innings, allowing him to lower his ERA to 3.83.

After Koehler exited, the Marlins got one scoreless inning of relief from Brian Ellington and another by Fernando Rodney, who was stepping in for injured closer A.J. Ramos. It was Rodney's 19th save of the season -- 17 of them with the San Diego Padres before the Marlins acquired him as a setup reliever on June 30.

Matt Moore (0-1) took the loss in just his second appearance since the Giants acquired him in a deadline trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in six innings, striking out seven.

The Marlins got all the runs they needed in the first. Dee Gordon walked, Martin Prado singled and Stanton hit a one-out double that one-hopped the wall in left field. Marcell Ozuna capped the inning with an RBI groundout.

NOTES: Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who was hospitalized before Monday's game because of an irregular heartbeat, returned to the team and was in the dugout Tuesday. ... Miami placed RHP A.J. Ramos (fractured finger on right hand), on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6 and optioned LHP Hunter Cervenka to Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins recalled RHP Austin Brice and selected the contract of LHP Chris Narveson, both from the Zephyrs. Miami cleared room on its 40-man roster for Narveson by designating LHP Cody Ege for assignment. This is the first major league call-up for the 24-year-old Brice, who was 4-7 with a 2.89 ERA as a reliever at Double-A Jacksonville. ... Giants C Buster Posey was out of the lineup after injuring a finger while sliding into the third base on Monday. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich was in Tuesday's lineup despite nursing an ankle injury.