Giants defeat Marlins for third straight win

MIAMI -- The San Francisco Giants got off to scary start on Saturday night at Marlins Park, and things got a bit rocky at the end, too.

But the Giants did enough good things to win their third straight game, beating the Miami Marlins 5-3.

The Giants (54-43) will go for a sweep of the Marlins on Sunday.

San Francisco’s troubles on Saturday began in batting practice, when first baseman Brandon Belt was hit in the face with a ball.

“He was taking throws at first base, and there was a little bit of miscommunication,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had two throws coming at him at the same time, and he didn’t see one. He got hit square in the face.”

Belt said he was fine and got the start at first base, getting an RBI double in the second inning. But he later complained of dizziness and a headache and was removed from the game in the fourth inning.

He will not start on Sunday and instead will be given a concussion test.

Giants right-hander Tim Hudson (8-6) got the win on Saturday, breaking his personal four-game losing streak.

But Hudson started the game by allowing singles to the first two batters, bringing up National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins’ right fielder.

“You really want to know?” Hudson jokingly said when asked what he was thinking at that moment. “That’s obviously not how you want to get the game started.”

Hudson felt fortunate to get Stanton to bounce into a double play in that at-bat, escaping the inning by allowing only one run on an RBI single by third baseman Casey McGehee.

The Giants took the lead by scoring twice in the second inning and three times in the fourth and held on when the Marlins rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Hudson, who hadn’t started a game in 10 days, went 7 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, no walks and one run.

“He was sharp,” Bochy said. “He had a great first half, made the All-Star Game. But the added rest probably benefitted him.”

During Hudson’s losing streak, batters were hitting .322 against him and his ERA went from 1.81 to 2.87. But he got things turned around against the slumping Marlins (44-52), who have lost six games in a row.

Hudson, 39, is now 15-4 in his career against the Marlins, including 6-0 in his past six starts.

Saturday’s game was supposed to be a battle between All-Star pitchers Hudson and Henderson Alvarez (6-5).

But Alvarez was removed from the game in the third inning when a one-hopper by Giants second baseman Joe Panik hit him in the left shin. Alvarez, who suffered a contusion and is listed as day-to-day, lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned.

”I anticipate on making my next start,“ Alvarez said through a translator. ”It got me pretty good, between the bone and the flesh. But, luckily, I‘m fine -- just a bump.

“When I put my hand on my leg, I felt a big bump. I felt it was best to leave the game.”

A highlight for Miami came in the ninth, when Stanton slugged a long solo homer to left, his second long ball in two days and his 23rd of the season.

“That’s good,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Stanton’s homer. “He’s the guy, so it’s good to see him have a couple of big at-bats.”

Saturday’s homer, which was hit on the first pitch from Giants reliever Sergio Romo, was part of a two-run rally that was finally terminated when Santiago Casilla got shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to line out to right field.

Castilla earned the save, his fifth of the season.

San Francisco took its 2-1 lead in the second. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval doubled past a diving McGehee, and Belt hit an RBI double to the right-field corner.

With two outs, Alvarez threw a high pitch that got away from catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for a passed ball. Saltalamacchia tried to get Belt at third but threw wildly, allowing him to score.

The Giants extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs on a single by Sandoval, a hit-by-pitch and an intentional walk to center fielder Gregor Blanco. But that last piece of strategy backfired when reliever Sam Dyson gave up a five-pitch RBI walk to the opposing pitcher, Hudson.

Leadoff batter Hunter Pence, the right fielder, then won an eight-pitch battle with Dyson, driving a two-run single to right to cap the rally.

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton’s homer on Friday was No. 139 for his career, snapping a tie with Miguel Cabrera for fourth place on the franchise list. He trails former Marlins Dan Uggla (154), Hanley Ramirez (148) and Mike Lowell (143). ... Miami sent 1B Justin Bour to Triple-A New Orleans and promoted 2B Jordany Valdespin from the same team. ... Valdespin, who started Saturday and singled in his first-ever Marlins at-bat, was hitting .270 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 61 games at New Orleans. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner won the Giants’ final game before the All-Star break and the first one after it, making him the first San Francisco starting pitcher ever to win consecutive team games. ... Giants LF Michael Morse, who was born in Fort Lauderdale and still lives in South Florida in the offseason, enjoys playing his hometown team. He entered Saturday hitting .526 with one homer and four RBIs in five games against the Marlins this season.

.