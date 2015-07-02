Fernandez looks like winner in return to Marlins

MIAMI -- Before Tommy John elbow surgery, Jose Fernandez didn’t lose at home.

That trend did not end Thursday.

Fernandez, returning to the mound for the first time in nearly 14 months, homered and pitched six innings, leading the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park.

He is now 13-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 21 career starts at Marlins Park.

Fernandez said he was “a little emotional” before walking to the mound in the first inning.

“I was thinking: ‘It’s actually now, it’s right here,'” he said. “This was what I had been thinking about for 14 months. I couldn’t stop thinking that life had given me another chance to be on the mound.”

Fernandez (1-0), who hadn’t pitched in a major league game since May 9, 2014, after Tommy John elbow surgery, allowed seven hits and no walks, struck out six and reached 99 mph on the radar gun. He threw 89 pitches, 68 for strikes.

His home run in the fifth inning -- the second of his career -- sparked a four-run Marlins rally. First baseman Justin Bour, who has homered in three straight games, followed with a three-run shot later in the inning to give Miami a 5-3 lead.

With the win, the Marlins (34-46) completed their first three-game sweep since they beat Washington on April 24-26.

San Francisco (42-38) was swept for the fifth time this season. The Giants also had their eight-game errorless streak ended with miscues by center fielder Gregor Blanco and third baseman Matt Duffy.

The Marlins got eight hits, including three by third baseman Miguel Rojas, who tied a career high.

Fernandez’s performance overshadowed the return of Giants right-hander Matt Cain (0-1), who hadn’t pitched since July 9, 2014, because to elbow and ankle surgeries as well as a strained flexor tendon in his right arm.

Cain, a three-time All-Star from 2009 to 2012, lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, four walks and five runs.

“The ball feels a lot better coming out of my hand,” Cain said, comparing his performance to early last year when the elbow was plaguing him. “Now it’s just ironing it out and making good pitches.”

The Giants started the scoring with two first-inning runs.

Facing Blanco, Fernandez threw the game’s first pitch for a strike. Blanco recovered to smack a clean single to center on a 2-1 count. Second baseman Joe Panik doubled down the third-base line, putting runners on second and third with no outs.

After Duffy struck out on a 99 mph fastball, first baseman Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly. Left fielder Brandon Belt had an RBI single on a soft popup that Rojas nearly caught with an over-the-shoulder attempt.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he was happy to get a couple of early runs off Fernandez.

“He had good stuff,” Bochy said of Fernandez. “First time out -- he had his normal stuff, it looked like. You don’t expect to score a lot of runs off him. He looks healthy.”

The Marlins started to rally in the third inning. With two outs, none on and a full count, left fielder Christian Yelich doubled over the head of Belt, who normally plays first base. Yelich then scored on a single to center by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, cutting Miami’s deficit to 2-1.

In the fifth, Blanco extended San Francisco’s lead to 3-1 when he pulled a 94 mph fastball to the upper deck in right field.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Fernandez hit his homer, pulling a 91 mph fastball to left. Fans started chanting “Jose! Jose!” as Fernandez rounded the bases, pointing at his family in the stands.

“That home run got everyone pumped up,” Bour said.

The good feelings did not stop there.

After a Yelich walk and a single by Hechavarria, Bour followed with his upper-deck homer. It was his ninth home run of the season, all against right-handers. It was the second time this season that he has homered in three straight games.

San Francisco cut its deficit to 5-4 in the eighth when Posey hit a solo homer to left off of reliever Carter Capps.

A.J. Ramos pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save, but the big story was Fernandez.

“If he’s healthy, he’s MVP caliber,” Rojas said. “He’s our Clayton Kershaw.”

NOTES: Marlins 2B Dee Gordon had his 12-game hit streak snapped. ... Giants C Buster Posey, who took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday and left the game, started at 1B. ... Giants RF Hunter Pence, who has been out since June 2 (left wrist tendinitis), is hitting off a tee but will likely be out until after the All-Star break. ... Miami sent RHP Jose Urena to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart, who pitched out of the bullpen for the first time in his career last month after returning from the disabled list (vertigo), will be back in the rotation on Saturday against the Cubs. ... Giants RHP Jake Peavy, who hasn’t pitched since April 18 because of a back strain, comes off the disabled list on Friday at Washington. ... Giants RHP Tim Hudson left the team after Wednesday’s game because of an unspecified family situation. He could go on the bereavement list, opening a roster spot for Peavy.