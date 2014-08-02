Preview: Giants at Mets

The San Francisco Giants continue their quest for a division title when they visit the New York Mets for the second contest of their four-game series Saturday. San Francisco kicked off its 10-game road trip in winning fashion as Ryan Vogelsong tossed a two-hitter for his second career complete game. With the triumph, the Giants climbed within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and maintained their slim lead atop the wild-card standings.

New York’s offense was non-existent after scoring 18 runs in a three-game series against Philadelphia, save for Lucas Duda’s career-best 20th home run of the season and sixth in nine contests. The Mets still are within reach of a postseason berth as they are six games out of a wild-card spot and trail first-place Washington in the NL East by seven. New York is 2-2 on its seven-game homestand and 7-7 since the All-Star break.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (1-10, 4.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (5-5, 2.79)

A return to the NL did not help Peavy record his first win in over three months as the veteran lost his debut with San Francisco after allowing four runs - three earned - and six hits over six innings against Los Angeles on Sunday. The 33-year-old has gone an astounding 0-10 since winning at Toronto on April 25. Peavy has fared well against New York over his career, going 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 starts.

DeGrom continued his sensational stretch on Sunday, scattering four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings at Milwaukee en route to his fourth consecutive victory. It was the fourth scoreless outing of the season for the 26-year-old, who has allowed a total of two runs in 27 1/3 frames during his winning streak. DeGrom, who never has faced the Giants, has yielded seven runs over his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford is 8-for-13 against New York this season.

2. New York is 5-0-1 in its last six series at home.

3. The Giants designated 2B Dan Uggla and OF Tyler Colving for assignment and purchased the contracts of OF Jarrett Parker and INF Matt Duffy from Double-A Richmond. Duffy made his major-league debut Friday and recorded an RBI single.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Giants 2