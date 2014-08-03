Preview: Giants at Mets

The New York Mets hope to receive another stellar pitching performance when they host the San Francisco Giants in the third contest of their four-game series Sunday. New York evened the set at one win apiece behind a tremendous effort from rookie Jacob deGrom, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh and finished having allowed two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings as he won his fifth straight start. Wilmer Flores highlighted a four-run seventh with a two-run double as the Mets remained within six games of a wild-card spot in the National League.

Bartolo Colon has the dubious task of following deGrom as he squares off against Madison Bumgarner, who looks to become the sixth 13-game winner in the major leagues. San Francisco’s Jake Peavy was perfect through 6 1/3 innings before imploding in the seventh en route to his 11th consecutive loss. Pinch-hitter Travis Ishikawa delivered a two-run single as the Giants kept hold of a wild-card berth but fell 3 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (12-8, 3.41 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-8, 3.88)

Bumgarner had his three-start winning streak snapped Monday, when he was reached by Pittsburgh for five runs and six hits in four innings. The North Carolina native, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, allowed only one run and nine hits while striking out 13 over 14 frames in his previous two outings. Bumgarner has been superb in three career turns against New York, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Colon, who survived Thursday’s non-waiver trade deadline, has posted back-to-back victories after a four-start stretch during which he went 0-3 and surrendered at least four runs three times. The 41-year-old Dominican yielded 10 hits but held Philadelphia to one run over 7 2/3 innings to halt his two-game skid at home. Colon is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four career outings against the Giants, including a no-decision at San Francisco on June 7 in which he gave up three runs - one earned - over 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Saturday in his return from a 12-game absence due to a concussion.

2. New York 1B Lucas Duda failed to drive in a run Saturday, ending his seven-game RBI streak.

3. The Giants’ relievers have worked 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Giants 3