Preview: Giants at Mets

The San Francisco Giants look to continue their dominance over the New York Mets and claim three of four on the road when the teams wrap up their series Monday afternoon. The Giants have won five of six meetings this season, outscoring the Mets 31-15. New York starter Dillon Gee will have to contend with Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, who has seven RBIs in the series but is 2-for-16 with five strikeouts in his career versus Gee.

Pence homered twice while Brandon Belt and Buster Posey also went deep in Sunday’s 9-0 win for the Giants, whose four home runs doubled their total from the previous 10 games. The Mets hope to get the offense back on track after being blanked for the 10th time this season in Madison Bumgarner’s two-hitter. Giants right-hander Tim Hudson is 17-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 31 starts against the Mets and didn’t get a decision in their earlier meeting this year while yielding three runs over five innings in a 5-4 win June 7 in San Francisco.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (8-8, 2.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (4-4, 3.77)

Hudson has lost two straight starts and six of his last seven decisions, but poor run support has played a big role. The 39-year-old recorded his third quality start Tuesday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs over seven innings, but took the loss in a 3-1 defeat. Hudson has faced especially tough luck on the road, where he is 3-4 despite a 2.13 ERA in 10 starts.

Gee was strong in his return from the disabled list July 9 but has struggled mightily in three outings since. The 28-year-old has been tagged for 15 runs in 16 2/3 innings while losing three straight starts and watching his ERA balloon from 2.56 to 3.77. Gee is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four games (two starts) against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright, who is hitting .186 since the All-Star break, is a career .238 hitter in 89 plate appearances against Hudson.

2. Hudson’s 17 wins against the Mets are tied for his most against any opponent (Washington).

3. New York 1B Lucas Duda, who was not in the starting lineup against a left-handed starter Sunday, is 11-for-28 with two doubles and a homer versus Hudson.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Mets 3