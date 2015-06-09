Preview: Giants at Mets

Two months into the season and the New York Mets sit atop the National League East while the defending World Series champion San Francisco Giants battle it out with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Both teams will look to make a move forward when the Mets host the Giants in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Mets have benefited from the Washington Nationals’ recent swoon to jump up in the East and took the top spot behind a two-homer day from Curtis Granderson in a 6-3 win at Arizona on Sunday. “It was good to get the victory so that helps us for this nice long flight,” Granderson told reporters. “It was a nice way to wrap up the series and we have an off day (Monday), so that’s even nicer.” San Francisco pulled out of a five-game slide with back-to-back wins at Philadelphia but could not pull off the sweep and dropped a 6-4 decision on Sunday. Giants’ pitchers are allowing an average of 5.8 runs in the last eight games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (5-4, 4.29 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (2-3, 3.77)

Heston appeared to be pulling out of his own slump with a dominant performance against Atlanta on May 28 but struggled in a loss to Pittsburgh last Tuesday. The 27-year-old rookie was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Heston, who is making his first start against New York, has allowed at least five earned runs in five of his last eight starts.

Syndergaard got rocked for the first time in his major-league career at San Diego last Tuesday, when he was shelled for seven runs and 10 hits in four innings to absorb the loss. The 22-year-old Texan still displayed the dominant stuff that has New York’s front office so excited by notching 10 of the 12 outs via strikeout. Syndergaard, who has not walked a batter in any of his last three turns, is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in two home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik is enjoying a 12-game hitting streak.

2. New York LF Michael Cuddyer has hit safely in 12 straight as well.

3. San Francisco took six of seven in the series last season, outscoring the Mets 35-18.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Giants 2