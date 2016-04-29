Preview: Giants at Mets

The New York Mets and the visiting San Francisco Giants look to continue their red-hot play and put heat on their respective division leaders on Friday when they open a three-game series at Citi Field. New York has won six in a row and nine of 10 to nip at the heels of National League East-leading Washington while San Francisco has erupted for 38 runs en route to emerging victorious in five of its last six contests.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Mets second baseman Neil Walker, who belted three homers in his last five games and six in his last nine, told reporters. “Two sweeps in a row, we’re doing pretty well. We’re swinging the bats pretty well.” Curtis Granderson is also included in that discussion as he has hit safely in seven straight starts and 12 of his last 13. Granderson, however, has struggled mightily against Friday starter Jake Peavy, going 2-for-24 versus the veteran hurler. San Francisco’s Hunter Pence is swinging a hot bat, going 10-for-21 with seven runs scored and five RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (1-1, 6.86 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (2-1. 5.40)

Peavy pieced together his best start of the season on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits in as many innings during a 7-2 victory over Miami. The 34-year-old kept the ball in the park for the first time in three starts and issued only his second walk of the season in that contest. Peavy owns a 6-4 career mark versus the Mets, with his last visit to the Citi Field being a memorable one as he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing.

Matz recorded his second straight strong start following a porous outing in the season opener. After scattering three hits and striking out nine in seven scoreless innings in Cleveland on April 17, the 24-year-old Matz allowed two runs and fanned eight in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-2 rout of Atlanta on Saturday. Matz, who will be making his 10th career start, has yet to face San Francisco in his young career.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco CF Denard Span recorded one hit in each game of the sweep versus San Diego and is 50-for-161 (.311) in his career against Mets pitching.

2. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes sat out Wednesday’s tilt with Cincinnati with a leg bruise, but is expected to be in the starting lineup on Friday.

3. The Giants have belted only five homers in their last 13 games, but own a 6-7 mark in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Giants 2