Preview: Giants at Mets

Yoenis Cespedes isn’t letting a bruised right thigh slow him down. After Cespedes’ grand slam highlighted a franchise-best 12-run third inning in the series opener, New York vies for its eighth straight victory and 11th in 12 outings on Saturday when it continues its three-game series versus the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Returning to the starting lineup for the first time in a week, Cespedes had a two-run RBI single to extend his hitting streak to nine games before clearing the bases with his seventh home run to cap the explosive inning. The 30-year-old Cuban has 14 RBIs in his last five contests, but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts versus Saturday starter Matt Cain. Former Met Angel Pagan launched a solo homer in the 13-1 series-opening shellacking, but is 18-for-86 (.209) with four homers in his career and has yet to face Saturday starter Jacob deGrom. Hunter Pence saw his six-game hitting streak end for San Francisco, which fell for just the second time in seven outings.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (0-2, 6.43) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.54)

Cain hasn’t been very able to begin the season, as the veteran failed in his bid to record his first victory of the season on Sunday. The 31-year-old was taken deep by slugger Giancarlo Stanton for one of his campaign-high 10 hits and four runs scored in a no-decision versus Miami. Opponents are teeing off on Cain to the tune of a gaudy .321 batting average to go along with a 1.67 WHIP and ERA.

A family emergency did nothing to alter the fortunes of deGrom, who allowed one run and did not walk a batter for the second straight outing in a 3-2 win over Atlanta on Sunday. San Francisco also has been quite the treat for the 27-year-old, who has posted a 2-0 career mark with a 1.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 15 1/3 innings of work. The Giants are batting a paltry .115 against deGrom, with Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik each going 0-for-6 versus the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Curtis Granderson has hit safely in eight straight and 13 of his last 14 contests.

2. San Francisco CF Denard Span has eight hits in his last seven games.

3. Mets LF Michael Conforto has seven RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Giants 2