Mets 13, Giants 1

NEW YORK -- Yoenis Cespedes provided the exclamation point on a 12-run third inning -- the biggest inning in New York Mets history -- by hitting a line drive grand slam into the left field seats Friday night, when the Mets went on to rout the San Francisco Giants 13-1 at Citi Field.

The third-inning outburst broke a record set July 16, 2006, when the Mets scored 11 runs in the sixth inning of a 13-7 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Cespedes had a two-run single earlier in the inning, during which the Mets sent 15 batters to the plate. His six RBIs also broke a team record for a single inning, held previously by Butch Huskey, who had five RBIs in an inning on May 26, 1998.

Michael Conforto had an RBI double in the third while Neil Walker (RBI double), Asdrubal Cabrera (two-run double) and Curtis Granderson (RBI single) also had run-scoring hits in the inning for the Mets (14-7), who have won seven straight and 12 of their last 14.

The third inning actually ended with two consecutive outs by Lucas Duda and Walker, both of whom were retired on grounders into the shift in shallow right field.

Juan Lagares added an RBI single in the seventh.

Left-hander Steven Matz tossed six shutout innings in winning his third straight start. Matz allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Right-handers Jake Peavy and Mike Broadway absorbed the third-inning beating for the Giants (12-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Both hurlers allowed six runs apiece in the frame.

The 12 runs allowed by the Giants in the third were the most the franchise has surrendered in an inning since the Montreal Expos collected 13 runs in the sixth inning of a 19-3 win on May 7, 1997.

Peavy, the starter, allowed four hits and issued five walks -- including two to start the historic third inning -- while striking out three over two-plus innings. It was only the fourth time in 361 big league starts he has pitched two innings or fewer.

Angel Pagan homered leading off the seventh for the Giants while Brandon Crawford had two hits.

NOTES: Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup after missing six straight starts because of a bruised right leg. In his lone plate appearance in the interim, he blasted a game-tying homer on the first pitch he saw in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. ... Mets 2B Neil Walker entered Friday with nine homers in 20 games. Before this season, the fastest he had reached nine homers was in 42 games in 2014. ... Giants RHP Sergio Romo and George Kontos, each of whom are on the disabled list with right flexor strains, threw Friday. Romo played catch from 60 feet and Kontos threw 20 pitches off a mound. ... Giants minor league C Andrew Susac was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Sacramento because of a sore right shoulder.