Mets 6, Giants 5

NEW YORK -- Michael Conforto finished a triple shy of the cycle Saturday for the second time this week as the New York Mets won their eighth straight game by beating the San Francisco Giants 6-5 at Citi Field.

Conforto finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He singled and scored the Mets’ second run in the first inning, delivered a two-run double in the second and hit a solo homer in the fifth. He grounded out to first in his final at-bat in the seventh.

The 23-year-old left fielder went 3-for-3 with a solo homer Monday in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He has a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 17 straight games. In addition, he has doubled in each of the last six games, which ties the team record set by Joe Christopher in 1964.

Neil Walker had a two-run single in the first while Wilmer Flores hit what proved to be the decisive solo homer in the sixth for the Mets (14-7), who have won 11 of 12 and 13 of 15.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom earned the win by allowing three unearned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings. Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ sixth pitcher, earned his eighth save with a one-hit ninth.

Hunter Pence had a two-run single in the third for the Giants (12-13) and finished with three RBI. Brandon Belt drew a bases-loaded walk prior to Pence’s hit.

The Giants nearly tied the game in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with none out against Addison Reed. Hansel Robles retired Pence and Brandon Crawford on sacrifice flies to the warning track before allowing a single to Kolby Tomlinson. Jerry Blevins ended the threat by inducing pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco to ground out to first.

Right-hander Matt Cain took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings. He hasn’t won in his last 14 appearances (12 starts) dating back to last July 22.

NOTES: With the Giants needing a fresh bullpen arm following Friday’s 13-1 loss, the club purchased the contract of RHP Vin Mazzaro from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned RHP Mike Broadway to the same affiliate. Broadway threw three innings Friday night. To make room for Mazzaro on the 40-man roster, RHP Ian Gardeck was designated for assignment. ... Giants 2B Joe Panik (groin) didn’t start and will likely sit in Sunday’s series finale as well. Panik tweaked his groin running out of the batter’s box in the ninth inning Friday. ... Mets 3B David Wright got a scheduled day off as part of the attempt to manage his spinal stenosis. ... Mets C Rene Rivera made his first start for New York. He was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas when C Travis d‘Arnaud went on the disabled list Tuesday.