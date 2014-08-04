Sandoval’s double in 9th lifts Giants over Mets

NEW YORK -- All the San Francisco Giants needed to snap out of an offensive funk that threatened to ruin their season was a trip to one of the friendliest pitcher parks in baseball.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s RBI double with two outs in the ninth gave the Giants their first lead Monday afternoon, when San Francisco edged the New York Mets 4-3 at Citi Field.

The Giants (61-51) have won four of their last five after taking three of four from the Mets in a weekend wraparound series that marked the beginning of a 10-game road trip. San Francisco scored 20 runs against the Mets after scoring just 12 runs in the six-game homestand that immediately preceded the visit to New York.

“It’s nice to get some Ws,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I don’t know what it is, we score runs on the road a little bit better.”

The Giants are just 29-30 and averaging 3.5 runs per game at home. On the road, they are 32-21 and averaging 3.7 runs per game.

“Knock on wood that keeps up,” Bochy said. “But the guys just seem relaxed here in this series. I knew this would be a tough series with the starters that we were facing and (the Giants) played very well.”

Since last Wednesday, the Giants have gone from tied for third in the NL wild-card race, a game behind Atlanta, to first in the wild-card standings, a game ahead of St. Louis. The win Monday also pulled the Giants within two games of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, pending the Dodgers’ game Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

“Hopefully we can be ready for a really good next seven weeks,” said Giants right-hander Tim Hudson, who didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings.

While the Giants piled on early and often in a 9-0 win on Sunday, the offensive approach was a more measured and patient one Monday, when San Francisco came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.

Catcher Buster Posey, batting ahead of Sandoval, walked four times, tying a career high set on June 4, 2012. Sandoval went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. All three hits came immediately after a Posey walk.

“Pablo, what a day,” Bochy said. “Buster kept walking and what you’re hoping for -- the guy behind him picks it up. And Pablo did. He had a terrific game.”

Sandoval’s two-run double in the third inning scored right fielder Hunter Pence, who doubled with one out, and Posey, who walked with two outs.

Sandoval nearly gave the Giants the lead in the seventh, when he singled following a Posey walk, but Mets center fielder Juan Lagares delivered a perfect strike to throw out center fielder Gregor Blanco trying to score from second.

Mets right-hander Jenrry Mejia (5-4) retired the first two batters of the ninth before Blanco singled and stole second. Posey worked a seven-pitch walk and Sandoval fell behind 0-2 before hitting a ground-rule double to left field two pitches later.

“I saw Buster having great at-bats in the game,” Sandoval said. “I just tried to focus (on the chance) to drive (runners) in, especially in the situation to tie the game or get ahead.”

Pence finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored for the Giants while second baseman Joe Panik, who played collegiately at nearby St. John’s had a career-high three hits.

Four Giants relievers combined for four shutout innings of two-hit ball. Right-hander Sergio Romo (5-3) earned the win after allowing one hit in the eighth before right-hander Santiago Casilla notched his ninth save with a perfect ninth.

Hudson, who leads active pitchers with 213 wins, gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out two before he was pulled for a pinch-hitter with two runners on in the sixth.

The Mets (53-59) had nine hits -- one more than they had in the first three games of the series -- but still suffered their first series loss at home since June 10-12 against Milwaukee. New York, which went 3-4 on a homestand that ended Monday, is seven games behind St. Louis in the wild-card race.

“We’ve got to win games,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “So I wouldn’t say it was a good homestand.”

Second baseman Daniel Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first and finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Third baseman David Wright had an RBI infield single while center fielder Juan Lagares went 3-for-4.

Right-hander Dillon Gee allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.

NOTES: After the game, the Mets designated OF Bobby Abreu for assignment and recalled OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to throw off a mound for the second time Tuesday. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain will undergo season-ending surgery next Monday to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He finishes this year 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA in 15 starts. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy said C Buster Posey, who started his 18th straight game Monday, would get the night off Tuesday, when the Giants begin a three-game series at Milwaukee.