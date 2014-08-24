Preview: Giants at Nationals

The Washington Nationals seek their 12th victory in 13 games when they close a three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Washington bounced back from being routed in the opener to post a 6-2 victory on Saturday as it continues to remain in control in the National League East, leading Atlanta by seven games. San Francisco is in second place in the NL West and holds a one-game lead over the Braves for the second wild card.

San Francisco’s Pablo Sandoval had three hits on Saturday and is 9-for-15 with four RBIs over his last four games. Washington’s Jayson Werth is 4-for-8 in the series and recorded two RBIs on Saturday after hitting his first homer since July 13 a day earlier. The Nationals have won 10 of their last 11 home games to improve to 42-25, the best home mark in the NL.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, TBS, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (7-9, 3.73 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-10, 3.41)

Vogelsong has lost six of his last eight decisions despite pitching well most of the time. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last 10 turns and issued two or fewer walks in each of those starts. Vogelsong is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA in eight career appearances (four starts) against Washington and took the loss on June 9, when he allowed six runs and nine hits in six innings.

Strasburg has won back-to-back outings and three of his last four starts. He has allowed just one earned run and nine hits over 22 innings in the three victories and was touched up for seven runs – including four homers – over five frames in the loss. Strasburg is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four career starts against the Giants, including a win against Vogelsong in which he allowed one run and four hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche is just 3-for-24 over his last seven games.

2. San Francisco 2B Joe Panik was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday after going 4-for-5 in the opener.

3. Washington CF Denard Span is 5-for-10 with two doubles and a triple against Vogelsong, while SS Ian Desmond is 3-for-7 with five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Giants 6