Preview: Giants at Nationals

After being reduced to a spectator during his team’s postseason run two years ago, Stephen Strasburg makes his playoff debut Friday as the Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series. The 26-year-old fireballer was held out of the 2012 postseason by Washington in a bid to protect his surgically repaired right elbow. Fast forward to the present, and it’s full steam ahead as the East champion Nationals breezed to the NL’s best record of 96-66 and also won five of the seven meetings with the Giants this season.

San Francisco won its eighth consecutive postseason game dating to the 2012 NLCS and a trip to Washington after cruising to an 8-0 rout of Pittsburgh in Wednesday’s wild-card game. Brandon Crawford provided an unlikely jolt with a grand slam and portly Pablo Sandoval added two hits, two runs and an over-the-railing acrobatic catch in the lopsided victory. Sandoval is hitting .330 in 106 at-bats in his career versus Washington and .317 this season against right-handers, but 3-for-12 with five strikeouts against Strasburg.

TV: 3:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (7-13, 3.73 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (14-11, 3.14)

Peavy overcame losing his first three outings since being acquired from Boston by winning six of seven before settling for a pair of no-decisions to end the regular season. The 33-year-old seems to have put his penchant for surrendering the long ball on hold, allowing just three in 12 outings (78 2/3 innings) with the Giants after permitting 20 in as many appearances (124 innings) with the Red Sox. Peavy was blitzed for three homers and six runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance against the Nationals on April 9, 2013 while with the Chicago White Sox.

Strasburg finished the season with a flourish, tossing 20 shutout innings over his last three starts while posting victories in six of his last seven decisions. The former top overall pick wasn’t as fortunate in his last meeting with the Giants, allowing five runs on eight hits in four innings before escaping with a no-decision Aug. 24. That contest was in San Francisco, but Strasburg has pitched far better in 18 starts at home - securing a 9-3 mark with a 2.56 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Denard Span’s 184 hits were the most by a Nationals player since the franchise moved from Montreal. He is 7-for-20 with five doubles in his career against Peavy.

2. San Francisco C Buster Posey is batting a league-best .354 after the All-Star break and has enjoyed sparkling success versus Strasburg (.385 in 13 at-bats) in his career.

3. Washington rookie manager Matt Williams was a third baseman for San Francisco during his 17-year career.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Giants 2