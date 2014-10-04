Preview: Giants at Nationals

The San Francisco Giants attempt to extend their postseason winning streak and put a stranglehold on their National League Division Series when they visit the Washington Nationals for Game 2 on Saturday. San Francisco, which advanced to the NLDS by trouncing Pittsburgh in the wild-card game on Wednesday, built a three-run lead in Friday’s series opener before holding on for a 3-2 triumph. Joe Panik, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey each delivered an RBI single while Jake Peavy yielded two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Giants posted their ninth straight playoff victory.

NL East champion Washington made a late comeback attempt, with Bryce Harper and Asdrubal Cabrera belting solo home runs in the seventh inning, but was unable to gain the upper hand in the series. The Nationals, who finished with the best record in the NL during the regular season, look to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series and hope to head to San Francisco with the matchup even at one win apiece. Giants veteran Tim Hudson makes his 10th career playoff start as he faces Jordan Zimmermann, who enters with one postseason start - a loss at St. Louis - under his belt.

TV: 5:37 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (9-13, 3.57 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (14-5, 2.66)

Hudson struggled down the stretch, losing each of his last four outings to extend his winless streak to six starts. The 39-year-old, who hasn’t pitched in the postseason since 2010 while with Atlanta, has surrendered three or more runs in five straight starts and at least five in three of those contests. Hudson improved to 18-5 in 31 career turns against the Nationals franchise on Aug. 22, when he allowed two runs - one earned - over 5 1/3 innings at Washington.

Zimmermann is coming off the best performance of his career as he tossed the first no-hitter in Nationals history on Sept. 28 against Miami. The 28-year-old won each of his last eight decisions during the regular season, ending the campaign with a 13-start unbeaten streak after losing at Philadelphia on July 11. Zimmermann raised his career record versus San Francisco to 5-2 on Aug. 23 as he yielded only two runs while striking out eight in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 3B Pablo Sandoval enters Saturday with a club-record 12-game postseason hitting streak.

2. Three of Washington’s six hits in the opener went for extra bases, as OF Nate Schierholtz - a former Giant - delivered a pinch-hit double.

3. The Giants went just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position in Game 1.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Giants 2