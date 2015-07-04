Preview: Giants at Nationals

The San Francisco Giants have lost all four contests on their current six-game road trip and will turn to ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner to stop the slide in the second of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Saturday morning. Bumgarner will be facing the Nationals for the first time since losing a 4-1 decision in last year’s National League Division Series.

The Nationals ran their home winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory in Friday’s series opener. Clint Robinson belted a go-ahead two-run homer for Washington, which has managed only four runs and 12 hits over the past three games. Buster Posey provided the lone run Friday with his fourth homer and 16th RBI during a nine-game hitting streak for San Francisco, which has dropped its last five away from home. The Giants must find a way to solve Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who is 3-0 against them in five career starts.

TV: 11:05 a.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (8-4, 2.99 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (5-5, 5.49)

Bumgarner halted a three-start winless drought versus Colorado on Sunday by limiting the Rockies to two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings. It was the fifth consecutive start of at least seven innings for Bumgarner, who had allowed a total of five runs in his previous three turns while suffering a 3-2 setback and a pair of shutout defeats. Bumgarner is 5-2 on the road this year but owns a 2-3 record in seven career starts versus Washington.

Strasburg has won both starts since spending nearly a month on the 15-day disabled list, striking out a season-high nine and giving up two runs over seven innings at Philadelphia last time out. The former No. 1 overall draft pick tossed five scoreless innings of four-hit ball against Atlanta in his previous turn to notch his first home win in more than two months. Strasburg needs to be wary of Posey, who is 5-of-13 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants CF Gregor Blanco is 17-for-36 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Nationals CF Denard Span has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-21.

3. The Giants placed RHP Tim Hudson on the disabled list and designated 1B Travis Ishikawa for assignment.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Nationals 2