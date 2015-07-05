Preview: Giants at Nationals

The Washington Nationals look for their ninth straight home victory as they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the suddenly struggling San Francisco Giants on Sunday night. The Nationals posted 13 hits in Saturday’s 9-3 triumph for their 11th win in the last 14 contests, but starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg’s outing ended in the fourth inning with tightness in his left side.

Washington slugger Bryce Harper belted his 25th homer Saturday and has recorded 10 hits -- including five doubles -- in 26 at-bats over his past seven games. The Giants will try to cool off the Nationals and salvage the finale of a six-game road trip after giving up 27 runs in losing the first five and 51 over their past nine contests. Gregor Blanco is 18-for-39 during an 11-game hitting streak and All-Star Buster Posey has hit safely in 10 straight, going 15-for-36 in that span, for San Francisco. Ryan Vogelsong tries to end the Giants’ misery on the mound, facing Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (6-6, 4.19 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (6-5, 3.16)

Vogelsong yielded four runs over six innings his last time out in a loss at Miami – his fourth defeat in the past six outings. The 37-year-old recorded a 4.11 ERA in June after going 4-0 with a 1.14 mark in May and has been better at home (2.63) than on the road (5.40). Ian Desmond is 4-for-10 with a homer and six RBIs versus Vogelsong, who is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) against the Nationals.

Zimmermann has not permitted a run in his last two outings, allowing 12 hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks across 15 2/3 innings after a three-game losing streak. The 29-year-old Wisconsin native has limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 starts in 2015. Blanco is 3-for-6 with a walk versus Zimmermann, who is 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA in eight career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who is 6-for-14 in the past four games, has recorded one RBI in six of his last seven contests.

2. Washington 1B Clint Robinson is 3-for-7 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored during the series.

3. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan, who has reportedly been battling a sore knee, was held out of Saturday’s game and his status is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Giants 3