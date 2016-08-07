Preview: Giants at Nationals

The San Francisco Giants have yet to win a series since the All-Star break, but they will send ace Madison Bumgarner to the mound Sunday with the hopes of ending that drought in the rubber match of a three-game set at the Washington Nationals. The Giants rolled to a 7-1 victory Saturday to level the series with only their sixth win in 20 games.

Eduardo Nunez had an inauspicious start since his acquisition from Minnesota, going 2-for-20 in his first seven games before snapping out of the funk with four hits Saturday, including a pair of triples. Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 with a homer for the second time in the last four contests as San Francisco notched just its third win in its last 13 road games. While the Giants own a two-game lead atop the National League West, Washington holds a comfortable seven-game cushion in the NL East despite having its four-game winning streak snapped. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper's struggles continued as he struck out in all three plate appearances before exiting with a stiff neck.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, TBS, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (10-6, 2.25 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (11-6, 3.02)

Bumgarner allowed season highs in hits (10) and runs (eight) while lasting only five innings in a loss at Philadelphia last time out that stretched his winless drought to four starts. Bumgarner, who failed to go six innings for the first time since April 15, has surrendered five homers during the skid. Ben Revere is 7-for-14 against Bumgarner, who struck out 14 in a three-hit shutout against Washington last August.

Roark won his second straight outing with another quality start at Arizona on Tuesday, giving up three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old Roark is 5-1 over his last seven turns and continues to pitch deep into ball games, going at least seven innings in six of his last eight starts. Giants catcher Buster Posey is 4-for-9 against Roark, who owns a 5-4 record and 2.79 ERA in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper has five hits in his last 41 at-bats.

2. Nunez became the first San Francisco player with two triples and a double in a game since Will Clark in 1991.

3. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a left wrist contusion.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Nationals 2