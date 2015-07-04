Nationals 9, Giants 3

WASHINGTON -- Tyler Moore had three hits and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals defeated the slumping San Francisco Giants 9-3 Saturday in a game that Stephen Strasburg left in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.

In addition to his 25th home run, Harper had a double and a single and scored twice for the Nationals (45-36).

Center fielder Michael Taylor Jr. also homered for Washington and Tanner Roark (4-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings of solid relief.

First baseman Brandon Belt had two doubles for the Giants (42-40), who have lost five straight on their current road trip.

After his first pitch to Belt with two outs in the fourth, Strasburg grimaced and briefly grabbed his left side.

Manager Matt Williams, pitching coach Steve McCatty and the trainer went to the mound. After a lengthy conversation, Strasburg left the game and was replaced by Roark.

Strasburg had allowed one hit while striking out three and walking two in his third start back since missing 21 games with neck tightness. The right-hander had been sharp since returning, winning his first two starts while allowing two runs over 12 innings.

Roark, who has worked as both a starter and reliever this season depending on Washington’s needs, retired the first eight batters he faced. He gave up two runs on five hits and struck out three without a walk.

San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner (8-5) was lifted after the first two Nationals reached in the sixth. He allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits.

Five pitches in, Bumgarner had given up three hits, including two home runs.

Taylor sent his first offering of the day over the wall in left, and third baseman Yunel Escobar followed with a double off the wall in center.

Harper, the right fielder, then lined a 1-1 pitch into the Nationals bullpen, picking up his 59th and 60th RBIs of the season. His previous season-high was 59 in 2012, his rookie season.

In the fourth, left fielder Moore doubled home second baseman Danny Espinosa to make it 4-0. Moore put Washington up 6-0 with a two-run double in the sixth.

NOTES: San Francisco RHP Ryan Vogelsong (6-6, 4.19 ERA) opposes RHP Jordan Zimmermann (6-5, 3.16 ERA) in Sunday night’s series finale. ... Giants LF Ryan Lollis, 28, made his major league debut. ... Washington pitchers began play with a 1.93 staff ERA over their last 13 games, the lowest in the majors during that stretch. ... Nationals CF Denard Span, who has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games, was given a day off.