Rookie Panik pushes Giants to opening win

WASHINGTON -- There was much made over the first postseason start for Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who was shut down in 2012 because of an innings limit and did not appear in the playoffs that season.

But Joe Panik, a rookie who was also appearing in his first National League Division Series, stole the thunder on Friday.

Brandon Crawford had three hits and Panik and Brandon Belt each had two hits and an RBI as the San Francisco Giants beat the Nationals 3-2 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

“It gets a little louder and stuff,” Panik said of the postseason atmosphere. “When it comes down to it, it is the same game. All the work in the offseason comes down to this point.”

Panik had an RBI single in the third inning against Strasburg to make it 1-0 and Belt had an RBI single in the fourth to give the Giants a 2-0 edge.

Panik led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple to center and scored on a single by catcher Buster Posey off reliever Craig Stammen for a 3-0 advantage.

“He is confident and extremely consistent,” Posey said of Panik, who was called up from the minors in mid-June.

“He is so calm,” Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval said of Panik.

Panik, who had three hits Wednesday in the wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, turns 24 at the end of this month and the Giants could still be playing then if they continue to get strong pitching and defense in October.

“He really saved us” this season, manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has a calmness about him. He has played well on both sides of the ball. He is a tough kid.”

Besides his hitting, Panik made a nice diving stop to his right on a grounder to retire Washington center fielder Denard Span to end the last of the seventh to cap a great inning for the New Yorker.

The first postseason start for Strasburg (0-1) did not go well. He got the first four batters out on hard hit balls and then gave up eight hits and two runs in five innings plus two batters before Jerry Blevins took over in the sixth.

“We are just trying to put pressure on them,” Posey said of facing Strasburg.

Washington rookie manager Matt Williams was asked if Strasburg was too amped up.

“He was good. Throwing strikes early,” Williams said. “It wasn’t that he was so excited that he wasn’t throwing strikes.”

The Nationals got on the board as left fielder Bryce Harper crushed a solo homer to right field against rookie Hunter Strickland to lead off the seventh inning and make it 3-1.

“We hadn’t done much offensively till that point and he gave us a spark,” Williams said of Harper.

Two batters later, Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo homer to right off Strickland to cut the Giants’ lead to 3-2.

But reliever Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless eighth for the Giants and retired Harper for the final out with two runners on base.

“It was my inning out there,” said Romo, a former closer. “I was able to tap in a little bit” to that closer mentality in a one-run game.

Giants closer Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth to nail down the win, getting pinch-hitter Danny Espinosa to end the game on a grounder to second base.

Starter Jake Peavy (1-0), who allowed no runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings, got the victory as the Giants won their ninth postseason game in a row by beating the team with the best record in the National League.

It was the first postseason win for Peavy after five losses.

“He did a nice job of keeping the ball down,” Posey said of Peavy. “He made some quality pitches to get good hitters. He is a very smart pitcher. He knows when not to give in. He made some really tough pitches early in the game.”

Peavy said, “You know, any time you win in the postseason, it is sweet. So it was a nice victory.”

Peavy gave up just two hits before he was replaced with two on and two out in the sixth inning by left-hander Javier Lopez, who went to Robinson High in nearby Fairfax, Va. After a walk to first baseman Adam LaRoche, Strickland was called in and fanned Desmond swinging on a 100 mph fastball to end the threat.

Peavy did not allow a hit until Harper reached on an infield single to lead off the fifth. But catcher Wilson Ramos then hit into a double play started at second by Panik, which brought shouts of encouragement directed to his middle infielders from the demonstrative Peavy.

“It is still really early. It is good to get that first win,” Posey said. “But tomorrow’s game is as equally important.”

NOTES: The Game 2 starters on Saturday are slated to be Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (14-5, 2.66 in the regular season) against Giants RHP Tim Hudson (9-13, 3.57). Zimmermann threw a no-hitter in his last start, in the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. It was the first no-hitter in franchise history. “You know, my phone has been blowing up every day, but I guess that comes with throwing a no-hitter,” he said Friday. ... Among those left off the NLDS roster by the Nationals were LHP Ross Detwiler (2-3, 4.00 in 47 games out of the bullpen) and veteran OF Scott Hairston (.208 in 77 at bats), who was on a playoff team for the first time in his career. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy left OF Michael Morse off his NLDS roster. Morse missed 24 games in September with a left oblique strain. He played for the Nationals from 2009-12 and hit 31 homers for Washington in 2011. Morse hit .279 with 16 homers in 131 games in regular-season play. “As far as Morse, he is close. Actually his batting practice (Thursday) was pretty good,” said Bochy, who added the Giants may send Morse to Instructional League on Monday to get some at bats. ... Bochy, who lived in nearby Falls Church, Va., as a young boy before moving to Florida with his family, is making his seventh postseason appearance as a manager and his third with the Giants. “My time in Washington, my dad was stationed at the Pentagon. We came here from Panama. I loved living in Virginia,” said Bochy, who led San Francisco to World Series titles in 2010 and 2012.